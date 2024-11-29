USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What channel is Raiders-Chiefs today? How to stream Black Friday game with Prime Video

The Week 13 NFL season action continues as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) take on the Kansas City Chiefs, (10-1) at Arrowhead Stadium on Black Friday.

The Chiefs bounced back from their first loss, 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 17, with a hard-fought 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 73% of his passes for a total of 269 yards and three touchdowns. His efforts also helped the Chiefs reach field goal range, ultimately allowing Spencer Shrader to secure the win with a 31-yard field goal.

The Raiders are heading into the holiday weekend on a seven-game losing streak after losing 29-19 to the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled to get the offense going, completing 25 of 42 pass attempts for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also being sacked three times. The team's challenges were further compounded when coach Antonio Pierce confirmed that Minshew will be out for the rest of the season due to a broken collarbone he sustained against the Broncos.

The Black Friday game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders on Amazon Prime Video

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: TV, time, streaming for Black Friday game

Amazon Prime will stream the Black Friday Week 13 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Date: Friday, Nov. 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream : Amazon Prime

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Stream NFL football with Amazon Prime Video

