What channel is Oregon State vs Nevada on? Time, TV schedule, streaming for Week 7 game

This weekend, much of the college football world will have its attention fixated on Ohio State’s game at Oregon, a matchup of top-five teams with significant conference title and College Football Playoff ramifications.

The Ducks won’t be the only major university in Oregon competing that night.

On Saturday, Oregon State will head south to take on Nevada in one of several matchups the Beavers have against Mountain West Conference opponents this season as part of a scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and the Pac-12.

After losing virtually every major piece from its 2023 team, including head coach Jonathan Smith, Oregon State is off to a strong start during the 2024 season. Though the one loss was painful — a 49-14 thumping at the hands (or webbed feet?) of archrival Oregon — the Beavers are 4-1, having notched wins over Purdue and Colorado State since the setback against the hated Ducks. The victory last Saturday against Colorado State was particularly hard-earned, with Oregon State getting a game-tying field goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation and going on to win in double overtime.

Running back Anthony Hankerson, a Colorado transfer, has come on strong lately for coach Trent Bray’s team, rushing for a combined 202 yards and four touchdowns in the Beavers’ past two games.

They’ll look to run their win streak to three against a Nevada team that enters the matchup with a 2-4 record.

After going 4-20 over the previous two seasons, the Wolf Pack has shown signs of improvement under first-year head coach Jeff Choate, who had previously built Montana State into one of the top programs at the FCS level. The 2-4 record is a bit deceiving, too, as three of Nevada’s four losses this season have come by a combined 12 points, including a season-opening 29-24 defeat against an SMU team that’s now No. 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here's how to watch the Oregon State vs Nevada game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Oregon State vs Nevada on today?

TV channel : CBS Sports Network

Livestream: CBS Sports app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

The Beavers and Wolf Pack will face off in a game being broadcast on CBS Sports Network. John Sadak (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst) will be on the call while Tiffany Blackmon will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the CBS Sports app, Paramount+ and Fubo, the last of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oregon State vs Nevada time today

Date : Saturday, October 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon State and Nevada are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 12 from Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Oregon State vs Nevada predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 11

Oregon State 24, Nevada 16: The Beavers appear to be hitting their stride a bit, though they should face a challenge playing in Reno, where the Wolf Pack has been formidable this season. Oregon State should have enough to head back to Corvallis with a win.

Odds : Oregon State (-3.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Oregon State football schedule 2024

Here’s a look at the Beavers’ full 2024 football schedule, including dates, times and television channel designations:

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 31 : vs. Idaho State (W, 38-15)

Saturday, Sept. 7 : at San Diego State (W, 21-0)

Saturday, Sept. 14 : vs. No. 3 Oregon (L, 49-14)

Saturday, Sept. 21 : vs. Purdue (W, 38-21)

Saturday, Sept. 28 : BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 : vs. Colorado State (W, 39-31 2OT)

Saturday, Oct. 12 : at Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 19 : vs. UNLV | 10 p.m. | The CW (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 26 : at Cal

Saturday, Nov. 2 : BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9 : vs. San Jose State | TBD | The CW (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 16 : at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 23 : vs. Washington State | 6:30 p.m. | The CW (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 22 Boise State | Noon | Fox (Fubo)

Nevada football schedule 2024

Here’s a look at the Wolf Pack’s full 2024 football schedule, including dates, times and television channel designations:

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 24 : vs. No. 25 SMU (L, 29-24)

Saturday, Aug. 31 : at Troy (W, 28-26)

Saturday, Sept. 7 : vs. Georgia Southern (L, 20-17)

Saturday, Sept. 14 : at Minnesota (L, 27-0)

Saturday, Sept. 21 : vs. Eastern Washington (W, 49-16)

Saturday, Sept. 28 : BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 : at San Jose State* (L, 35-31)

Saturday, Oct. 12 : vs. Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Friday, Oct. 18 : vs. Fresno State* | 10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Hawai'i * | 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 : vs. Colorado State * | 8 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 9 : at No. 22 Boise State* | TBD | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 16 : BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23 : vs. Air Force* | TBD | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 30: at UNLV* | 8 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

* Denotes Mountain West Conference game

