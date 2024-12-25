What channel are the NFL Christmas games on? Schedule, start time

There are two NFL games on Christmas this year, but what channel are the games on?

For most viewers, that's a trick question.

Before the season, the NFL announced a partnership with Netflix that will allow the streaming giant the rights to broadcast at least one holiday game for the next three seasons. This year, Netflix will broadcast both of the NFL's Christmas games live on its streaming service.

However, there are a few exceptions. Fans living in the local markets of the four teams playing on Christmas – Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers – will be able to watch a local broadcast on cable.

NETFLIX: Streaming giant had a fiasco on Tyson-Paul fight. Can it avoid another on NFL Christmas games?

What channel are the NFL Christmas games on?

Streaming: Netflix; NFL+ (on mobile devices)

TV channel (local, in-market fans only): Baltimore: WJZ-TV (Channel 13) Houston: KHOU (Channel 11) Kansas City: KCTV (Channel 5) Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV (Channel 2)



Netflix will stream the two NFL Christmas games this year. Football fans will need any Netflix subscription – from its basic package with ads to its most premium offering – to watch the games.

Fans with an NFL+ subscription will also be able to stream the games in the NFL app on their mobile devices.

Finally, fans living in one of the markets of a team playing on Christmas can watch that team's game (but not the other) on their local CBS affiliate station.

NFL Christmas games schedule

There are two games scheduled to be played on Christmas Day:

Chiefs vs. Steelers: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Ravens: 4:30 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Christmas game channels: How to watch the NFL's holiday games