What channel is Nevada vs San Jose State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 6 game

Fans tuning into Saturday's Mountain West Conference matchup between Nevada football and San Jose State won't find it on more traditional college football channels.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans will play on truTV from San Jose, California, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nevada vs. San Jose State is one of 14 games that will appear on truTV and Max this year as part of a multi-year agreement between the Mountain West and TNT for a full slate of live college football games.

Nevada (2-3) and San Jose State both are coming off byes in Week 5. The Wolf Pack defeated Eastern Washington 49-16 on Sept. 21, however, while San Jose State (3-1, 1-0 MWC) is coming off a tough 54-52 double overtime loss to Washington State on Sept. 20.

Here's how to watch Nevada football take on San Jose State, including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options and more:

What channel is Nevada vs San Jose State on today?

TV channel: truTV

Livestream: Sling TV/Max

The Spartans and Wolf Pack will play in a nationally televised matchup on truTV. Ari Wolfe (play-by-play) and former Alabama quarterback Darius Walker (analyst) will be on the call, while Bridget Howard will be the sideline reporter. The game can also be streamed on Sling TV and Max

Nevada vs San Jose State time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Nevada vs. San Jose State game will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Nevada vs San Jose State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 4.

San Jose State 31, Nevada 24: The Spartans bounce back from a tough 54-52 double overtime loss to Washington State with a touchdown victory on Saturday.

Odds: San Jose State (-7)

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: San Jose State (-250) | Nevada (+200)

Nevada football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Wolf Pack schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. SMU (L, 29-24)

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Troy (W, 28-26)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Georgia Southern (L, 20-17)

Saturday, Sept. 14: at Minnesota (L, 27-0)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Eastern Washington ((W, 49-16)

Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5: at San Jose State* | 7:30 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV), Max

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Oregon State* | 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Fresno State* | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Hawaii* | 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Colorado State* | 8 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Boise State*

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 23 UNLV* | 5 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Record: 2-3, 0-0 MWC

* denotes Mountain West game

San Jose State football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Spartans' 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Sacramento State (W, 42-24)

Saturday, Sept. 7: at Air Force* (W, 17-7)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Kennesaw State (W, 31-10)

Friday, Sept. 20: at Washington State (L, 54-52, 2OT)

Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Nevada* | 7:30 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV/Max)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Colorado State* | 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. Wyoming* | 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Fresno State* | 8 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV/Max)

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Oregon State* | The CW Network

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Boise State* | 7 p.m. | CBSSN (Fubo)

Friday, Nov. 22: vs. No. 23 UNLV* | 10 p.m. | FS1 (Fubo)

Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Stanford | 4 p.m. | CBS (Fubo)

Record: 3-1, 1-0 MWC

* denotes MWC game

