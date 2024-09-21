What channel is Nevada vs Eastern Washington on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 4 game

Nevada and Eastern Washington face off in Week 4 of the college football season in a matchup between Big Sky and Mountain West Conference foes.

Both teams are aiming to snap their two-game losing streaks, as Eastern Washington has lost to Southeastern Louisiana and Drake in their last two matchups, respectively, while Nevada is coming off losses to Minnesota and Georgia Southern.

Eagles quarterback Kekoa Visperas has been efficient this season despite holding a 1-2 record, completing 67-of-82 passes for 695 yards with six touchdowns this season, also rushing for 80 yards in three matchups.

The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, will trot out Brendon Lewis at quarterback, who has 675 passing yards with five touchdowns to three interceptions this season, along with 207 rushing yards and another score.

Here's how to watch Nevada-Eastern Washington, with time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Nevada vs Eastern Washington on today?

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Streaming: Mountain West app, Fubo

Nevada-Eastern Washington will air live on the Mountain West Network, with streaming options available on the Mountain West app (with a valid login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Nevada vs Eastern Washington time today

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Nevada-Eastern Washington is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Nevada football schedule 2024

Here's Nevada's full 2024 football schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 24: SMU 29, Nevada 24

Saturday, Aug. 31: Nevada 28, Troy 26

Saturday, Sept. 7: Georgia Southern 20, Nevada 17

Saturday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 27, Nevada 0

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5: at San Jose State*

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs, Oregon State*

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Fresno State*

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Hawaii*

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Colorado State*

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Boise State*

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Air Force*

Saturday, Nov. 30: at UNLV*

(* - Mountain West/Pac-2 game)

Eastern Washington football schedule 2024

All times Eastern.

Here's Eastern Washington's 2024 football schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 29: Eastern Washington 42, Monmouth 27

Saturday, Sept. 7: Drake 35, Eastern Washington 32

Saturday, Sept. 14: Southeastern Louisiana 28, Eastern Washington 24

Saturday, Sept. 21: at Nevada

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Montana*

Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Sacramento State*

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. UC Davis*

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Idaho*

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Montana State*

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Northern Colorado*

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Idaho State*

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Northern Arizona*

(* - Big Sky game)

