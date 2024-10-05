What channel is Nebraska vs Rutgers on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 6 game

Nebraska and Rutgers face off on Saturday as both Big Ten college football programs look to put together some of their best starts in recent seasons.

The Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are hoping to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2006 when they take on the Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1), whose lone loss came against No. 25 Illinois. It took Nebraska all of 2023 to win five games.

Both teams are led by dynamic offensive players, as Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai will certainly be one of Nebraska's key players it tries to stop. Monangai has 97 carries for 589 yards with six touchdowns this season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is led by former five-star recruit and true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has started his career completing 100 of 142 passes (70.4%) for 1,225 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions.

Here's how to watch the game between Nebraska and Rutgers, including time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Nebraska vs Rutgers on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports app | Fubo (free trial)

Nebraska-Rutgers will air live on FS1, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Nebraska vs Rutgers time today

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Nebraska-Rutgers will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5, from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska vs Rutgers predictions, picks, odds

Chris Iseman, Asbury Park Press: Nebraska 21, Rutgers 17

Writes Iseman: "I think this will be another relatively low scoring, grind-it-out type of game. But I think the home-field advantage will help Nebraska and Dylan Raiola will make a big play late to lead the Cornhuskers past Rutgers in a close one."

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 4

Spread: Nebraska (-7)

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -250 | Rutgers +200

Nebraska football schedule 2024

Here's Nebraska's 2024 football schedule:

Aug. 31: vs. UTEP (W, 40-7)

Sept. 7: vs. Colorado (W, 28-10)

Sept. 14: vs. Northern Iowa (W, 34-3)

Sept. 20: vs. Illinois* (L, 31-24 OT)

Sept. 28: at Purdue* (W, 28-10)

Oct. 5: vs. Rutgers*

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: at No. 24 Indiana*

Oct. 26: at No. 3 Ohio State*

Nov. 2: vs. UCLA*

Nov. 9: BYE

Nov. 16: at No. 15 USC*

Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin*

Nov. 29: at Iowa*

*Denotes Big Ten game

Rutgers football schedule 2024

Here's Rutgers' 2024 football schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Howard (W, 44-7)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Akron (W, 49-17)

Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

Saturday, Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech (W, 26-23)

Friday, Sept. 27: vs. Washington* (W, 21-18)

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Nebraska*

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin*

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. UCLA*

Friday, Oct. 25: at No. 15 USC*

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Minnesota*

Saturday, Nov. 16: at Maryland*

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 25 Illinois*

Saturday, Nov. 30: at Michigan State*

*Denotes Big Ten game

