What channel is Michigan vs Washington on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 6 game

Michigan football was able to hold off a late surge by Minnesota at The Big House in Week 5 to stay with just one loss in the 2024 college football season.

Now, one week later, the No. 10 Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 in Big Ten play) head out to Seattle looking to build off that win as they face Washington (3-2, 1-1) inside Husky Stadium.

It is the first time both programs are facing each other in 271 days, when Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston at NRG Stadium.

Of course, Saturday's game is more than a rematch of last season's national championship game participants. For the first time in both teams' histories, it's a Big Ten conference game, a direct result of the latest round of college football realignment.

With that, here's how to watch the Michigan vs Washington game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Michigan vs Washington on today?

Michigan vs Washington will broadcast nationally on NBC in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Husky Stadium, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming service, and Fubo, which carries NBC and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Michigan vs Washington time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Huskies' game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Michigan vs Washington predictions, picks, odds

Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press: Washington 26, Michigan 20

"To count Michigan out of any game is foolish, yet winning this one will be a challenge. It's a 2,000-mile trip to a hostile environment, against a program which wants revenge for a CFP championship game loss in January. U-Dub has moved the ball well in the air, and Michigan has been susceptible to the pass. If U-M doesn't get out to an early lead, the past two weeks of second-half struggles suggest a potential collapse. Simply put, it's hard to win at Husky Stadium, where U-Dub has won 17 straight games."

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 4

Odds: Washington -1.5

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Washington (-120) | Michigan (+100)

Michigan football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Michigan's schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information: =

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs Fresno State (W, 30-10)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs No. 3 Texas (L, 31-12)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs Arkansas State (W, 28-18)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs No. 12 USC * (W, 27-24)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs Minnesota * (W, 27-24)

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Washington * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo and Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 25 Illinois *

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs Michigan State *

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs No. 6 Oregon *

Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 24 Indiana *

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs Northwestern *

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 3 Ohio State * | Noon | Fox (Fubo)

Record: 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten play

* Denotes Big Ten game

Washington football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Michigan's schedule for 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs Weber State (W, 35-3)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs Eastern Michigan (W, 30-9)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs Washington State (L, 24-19)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs Northwestern * (W, 24-5)

Friday, Sept. 27: at Rutgers * (L, 21-18)

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs No. 10 Michigan * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo and Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Iowa *

Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 24 Indiana *

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs No. 15 USC *

Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 7 Penn State *

Friday, Nov. 15: vs UCLA | 9 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 23: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 6 Oregon *

Record: 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten play

* Denotes Big Ten game

