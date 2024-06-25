What channel is England vs Slovenia on today? TV channel and free live steam for Euro 2024 game

What channel is England vs Slovenia on today? TV channel and free live steam for Euro 2024 game

England are out to impress against Slovenia at Euro 2024 today.

While sitting top of the group and on four points is hardly cause for disaster, the Three Lions have not yet clicked into gear.

Their two games thus far have been underwhelming and they could certainly do a vastly improved performance to lift morale, albeit this is a team who have previously struggled to convince in group stages before going deep into tournaments.

They will of course be strong favourites to beat Slovenia today, although the in-demand Benjamin Sesko is one to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch England vs Slovenia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.