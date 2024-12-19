USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers today? How to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet for the Week 16 edition of "Thursday Night Football" in a game that could see the winner clinch an NFL playoff berth.

Denver (9-5) has won four in a row (all by at least nine points) and will clinch an AFC wild-card spot with one more win. Last time out, the Broncos spotted the Indianapolis Colts a 10-point lead before coming back to claim a 31-13 victory thanks to a dominant second-half performance. Bo Nix wasn't at his best, throwing three interceptions, but linebacker Nik Bonitto's 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown helped ensure another win for Denver.

Los Angeles (8-6) could also seal a place in the postseason, but needs a win plus losses or ties from the Colts and Miami Dolphins to clinch. While the Chargers won the previous meeting between these teams, things have changed. Los Angeles has lost three of four, with last week's 40-17 home defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably a low point in the season.

Here is what to know and how to watch the hugely consequential "Thursday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers:

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Bo Nix (10) and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84).

What time is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers game?

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT)

The "Thursday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers is set to kick off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT and 6:15 p.m. MT).

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Time, TV, streaming info for TNF

Prime Video will stream the Week 16 game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

