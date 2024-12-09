USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What channel is Bengals vs. Cowboys today? Time, TV, stream for 'Monday Night Football'

Week 14's "Monday Night Football" game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Arlington, Texas, to face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are on a winning streak, having secured two consecutive victories, including a 27-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Quarterback Cooper Rush played a significant role in these victories, with a completion rate of 58.3%, throwing for 195 yards and one touchdown. Rico Dowdle's standout performance, finishing with 112 yards and a touchdown, was instrumental in the Cowboys' win against the Giants.

Despite a challenging three-game losing streak, the Bengals are determined to turn the tide as they head into Week 14. Their most recent game, a 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the holiday weekend, saw Joe Burrow delivering a strong performance, completing 73.7% of his passes for 309 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Here’s how to watch the Bengals face the Cowboys in Week 14 of "Monday Night Football."

When is kickoff time for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys?

Week 14's "Monday Night Football" contest between the Bengals and the Cowboys is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9.

What channel is Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys?

The Week 14 "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and the Cowboys will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Bengals and Cowboys game on Fubo.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys: TV, time, streaming info

The Week 14 "Monday Night Football" game between Bengals vs. Cowboys will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 (ManningCast).

Date: Monday, Dec. 9

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

