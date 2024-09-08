What channel is Bears vs. Titans on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 game

The Chicago Bears open the 2024 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans, where they'll be looking to kick off the Caleb Williams era with a resounding victory.

The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season, where they showed promise in a strong close to the 2023 season. But it was an eventful 2024 offseason, which included the additions of Williams, receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard, that has set the tone for what's already a hyped 2024 campaign.

Chicago will be facing a Titans squad also coming off a 7-10 season and with changes along the roster, including the additions of receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, linebacker Ernest Jones and head coach Brian Callahan.

Here's how to watch the Bears vs. Titans game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Bears vs. Titans on today?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo

Bears vs. Titans will broadcast nationally on FOX in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will call the game from the booth at Soldier Field, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO.

Bears vs. Titans time today

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

Start time: Noon CT

The Bears vs. Titans game starts at Noon CT from Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Bears vs. Titans predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 7

Bears 24, Titans 17: All eyes will be on Caleb Williams in his first NFL start, but he won't be asked to do too much. This game will ultimately come down to Chicago's defense vs. Tennessee's offense, where the Bears have the clear advantage. If they can get pressure on Will Levis and force him into mistakes, Chicago should win.

ODDS: Bears by 3.5

O/U: 45

Bears schedule 2024

Titans schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - at Chicago Bears

Sept. 15 - vs. New York Jets

Sept. 22 - vs. Green Bay Packers

Sept. 30 - at Miami Dolphins

Week 5: BYE

Oct. 13 - vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 20 - at Buffalo Bills

Oct. 27 - at Detroit Lions

Nov. 3 - vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 17 - vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 24 - at Houston Texans

Dec. 1 - at Washington Commanders

Dec. 8 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 15 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 22 - at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 29 - at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan. 5 - vs. Houston Texans

