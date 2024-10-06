What channel is Bears vs. Panthers on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 game

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday in Week 5, where the Bears are looking to stack back-to-back wins.

Chicago is coming off a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams (1-3), where all three phases played a role in the win. The defense continued its dominant effort, holding their opponent to 21 or fewer points in their 10th consecutive game and coming away with some timely takeaways. The Bears offense appeared to find its identity with an impressive performance on the ground, led by D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, while rookie Caleb Williams continued to make strides. Even rookie punter Tory Taylor played a part with two late fourth-quarter punts that pinned Los Angeles deep.

Meanwhile, Carolina is coming off their third loss of the season, a 34-24 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3). The Panthers offense has looked more in sync since the switch from second-year pro Bryce Young to veteran -- and former Bear -- Andy Dalton. But Cincinnati's pass defense remains their Achilles heel, as they've allowed nine touchdown passes in four games and more points than any team in the NFL.

Watch Bears vs. Panthers live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's how to watch the Bears vs. Panthers game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Bears vs. Panthers on today?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

Bears vs. Panthers will broadcast regionally on FOX in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game from the booth at Soldier Field, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Bears vs. Panthers time today

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

Start time: 12 p.m. CT

The Bears vs. Panthers game starts at 12 p.m. CT from Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Where to watch Bears vs. Panthers on livestream

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Bears vs. Panthers predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 5

Bears 24, Panthers 17: This game doesn’t look as easy as it did a few weeks ago back when Bryce Young was the starting quarterback, especially with Andy Dalton and co. averaging 30 points per game in the last two weeks. But Dalton hasn’t faced a defense like Chicago’s yet this season, and there will be opportunities to force him into the mistakes that have helped the defense have their hand in a victory. The Bears offense will look to once again establish the run with D'Andre Swift, who's coming off his best game of the season, to help open up the downfield passing attack for Caleb Williams, who continues to make strides with each passing game. This game will be closer than previously expected. But I still expect Chicago to pull off their eighth straight home win.

ODDS: Bears by 4

O/U: 41

Bears schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 24-17)

Sept. 15 - at Houston Texans (L, 19-13)

Sept. 22 - at Indianapolis Colts (L, 21-16)

Sept. 29 - vs. Los Angeles Rams (W, 24-18)

Oct. 6 - vs. Carolina Panthers

Oct. 13 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 7 - BYE

Oct. 27 - at Washington Commanders

Nov. 3 - at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 10 - vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 17 - vs. Green Bay Packers

Nov. 24 - vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Lions

Dec. 8 - at San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 16 - at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 22 - vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 26 - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jan. 5 - at Green Bay Packers

Panthers schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - at New Orleans Saints (L, 47-10)

Sept. 15 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 26-3)

Sept. 22 - at Las Vegas Raiders (W, 36-22)

Sept. 29 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals (L, 34-24)

Oct. 6 - at Chicago Bears

Oct. 13 - vs. Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 20 - at Washington Commanders

Oct. 27 - at Denver Broncos

Nov. 3 - vs. New Orleans Saints

Nov. 10 - vs. New York Giants

Week 11: BYE

Nov. 24 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec. 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 8 - at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 15 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 22 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan. 5 - at Atlanta Falcons

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Panthers channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info