What channel is Bears vs. Colts on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday in Week 3, where the Bears are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season.

Chicago is coming off a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans (2-0), where the offense struggled for the second straight game. While Caleb Williams had a solid first half, he tried to do too much behind a shoddy offensive line and was under duress all night. But, for the second straight game, the defense singlehandedly kept them in the game. The Bears had a chance to win it on the final possession, but the offense couldn't get it done.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is coming off a 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), who are without quarterback Jordan Love. While running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 100-plus yards, the Colts offense got off to a slow start and was slowed by the Packers defense. Things won't get any easier for them when they face a Bears defense that just held a top AFC offense to one touchdown.

Here's how to watch the Bears vs. Colts game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Bears vs. Colts on today?

TV Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Colts will broadcast regionally on CBS in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty will call the game from the booth at Lucas Oil Stadium, with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Bears vs. Colts time today

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024

Start time: 12 p.m. CT

The Bears vs. Colts game starts at 12 p.m. CT from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Where to watch Bears vs. Colts on livestream

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Bears vs. Colts predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 21

Bears 20, Colts 17: This game is shaping up to be a close, low-scoring affair not unlike Bears-Titans in Week 1 and Colts-Packers in Week 2. If Chicago's defense can contain Jonathan Taylor on the ground and bring pressure on Anthony Richardson in the pocket, there's a clear path to victory, even if Caleb Williams and co. can't jumpstart the offense. The Packers revealed the blueprint for how the Bears can beat the Colts: a strong defensive showing and getting just enough out of your offense to pull out a close victory.

ODDS: Colts by 1

O/U: 43.5

Bears schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 24-17)

Sept. 15 - at Houston Texans (L, 19-13)

Sept. 22 - at Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 29 - vs. Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 6 - vs. Carolina Panthers

Oct. 13 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 7 - BYE

Oct. 27 - at Washington Commanders

Nov. 3 - at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 10 - vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 17 - vs. Green Bay Packers

Nov. 24 - vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Lions

Dec. 8 - at San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 16 - at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 22 - vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 26 - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jan. 5 - at Green Bay Packers

Colts schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - vs. Houston Texans (L, 29-27)

Sept. 15 - at Green Bay Packers (L, 16-10)

Sept. 22 - vs. Chicago Bears

Sept. 29 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 6 - at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct. 13 - at Tennessee Titans

Oct. 20 - vs. Miami Dolphins

Oct. 27 - at Houston Texans

Nov. 3 - at Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 10 - vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 17 - at New York Jets

Nov. 24 - vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 1 - at New England Patriots

Week 14 - BYE

Dec. 15 - at Denver Broncos

Dec. 22 - vs. Tennessee Titans

Dec. 29 - at New York Giants

Jan. 5 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

