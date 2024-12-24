If there is a chance for Manchester City to sign a Brazilian midfielder they must make their move

January is looming as a critical juncture in the season of Manchester City. The hope is that several of City’s injured players can return from their injury issues. It is also seen as the period when Pep Guardiola’s side can bring in players to bolster their squad. That must be seized upon you if the Premier League champions are to breathe life into their season.

In the case of one player in particular Manchester City must do all they can to try and sign Ederson from Atalanta next month. In a team that lacks energy, he appears to be the player who can bring life to City’s engine room. There are now conflicting reports as to whether or not he is available next month. But if there is any chance that he is Pep Guardiola’s side must make a move.

Rômulo Giacomin has reported via X that Ederson will not leave Atalanta in January. Giacomin further reports that clubs are currently negotiating to sign the Brazilian next summer. Furthermore, Giacomin adds that City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Ederson. Lastly, Giacomin adds that Atalanta has placed an €80 million price tag on the midfield powerhouse.

If there is any chance of Manchester City landing Ederson next month they must pursue it.

Spanish publication Fichajes reported earlier this week that the Premier League champions had submitted a bid of €70 million for Ederson. It appears, based on the Fichajes report, that Manchester City must feel that they have a chance of landing the Brazilian next month. If, as Fichajes reports, they have submitted a bid for him, City must feel that they can sign him next month. To be frank, what Ederson brings is exactly what City need right now.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel Fabrizio Romano spoke about the play of Ederson. Romano explained: “When you think of intensity, Ederson is probably one of the most intense midfielders around Europe. He’s running for three players, top, top player. January transfer window will be complicated but the feeling is that Ederson could leave in the summer. United have sent their scouts several times to scout Ederson. He has many fans around Europe.”

A move for Ederson may be easier to complete next summer. Multiple reports now suggest that it would be a complicated move to sign the Brazilian from Atalanta next month. But simply put Manchester City must make their move next month. They can’t afford to not. Ederson would bring exactly what is needed to Pep Guardiola’s midfield. The assessment of Ederson as a player from Fabrizio Romano shows exactly Ederson would bring to City’s engine room. His key attributes are exactly what City lack currently.

But it’s time for Manchester City to make a big play in the transfer market. The only way to sign Ederson from Atalanta in January would be for City to throw the money around. They’re in a position where they simply have to. Atalanta may not want to sell Ederson next month but if City have identified him as the player to aid their cause they may have to put in a sizable offer to sign him. They have the funds available and that may be what is required next month for them to make the necessary splash required in January.