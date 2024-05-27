CHAN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

Little Caesars New Crazy Puffs kd Mac & Cheese No way! Yes way! Stuffed with our favourite ooey gooey mac & cheese - For real? For real! Get out? Here for- a delicious time, not- a long time! Cheesy! Cheesy! Closed captioningof this programis brought to youin part by Purin See what nutrition can do. Let's take a. >> Sonia: look a your markets in europe london is down. They're both on th rise. In asian markets thank sang in the nikkei are both out. Oil is on the rise. Canadian dollar is sit steady and the euro is down. More than a thousand of the top health entrepreneurs are descending on vancouver this week for the cann e-health conference. As cassidy mosconi reorts, one local start-up is calling on lawmakers to keep pace with technological advances, or risk patient care. >> Reporter: bc's health system is backlogged. Often long queues at clinics. Even longer wait times to see a% specialist. >> Speaker: so the wait times in bc the worst countrywide and the worst in vancouver specifically, there are now well over two and a half hours and they've only been getting worse for the past three years. >> Reporter:ancouver-based start-up says there's only one way out: technology. >> Speaker: I see that frankly tion that we have right now. >> Reporter: thomas jankowski is the ceo of medimap. A digital platform used by thousands of patients across canada to find the shortest wait times and tments at allied health services. >> Speaker: wouldn't it be great if t was an easy way to find and book an appointment. >> Reporter: he's one ore than a thousand health-tech professionals descending on vancouver this w for a conference aiming to enhance digital solutions in health care. Thomas urging lawmakers, to keep pace with technological advances. >> Speaker: most of the admi burden that I've mentioned that's getting reduced and hospitals and clinics is getting reduced only because of technology not because onges. I really hope that bc keeps ploughing ahead with access to to its health care domain. >> Speaker: we've got to be prepared to take risks, not risk in terms of privacy anher sues, but risk in terms of the investment we made in order to be on the cutting edge and continue to provcare for people. ú>> Reporter: privacy and security online, top of mind in today's digital domain: >> Speaker: you need to balance accessibility versus confidentiality. And so I acknowledge things like london drugs which was unfortunate. But the ability ave your prescription across the country no matter which community no matter which province. Balances against the acceility of the security. There has to be some inherent trust and ultimately, some systems in place to ensure that's as safe as can be possible. But if we locked down all of the information and no one had any struggle as we had in the past.>> Reporter: cassidy mosconi, “global news”. >> Sonia: a major plant that supplies concrete to these infrastructure projects in the lower mand could find itself behind picket lines.they say that more than 98 percent ofbers voted in favour of strike action at materials. It owns ocean concrete on island. The public was invited to the plant on sunday the company supplies concrete to the extension and the new patullo bridge. Still to c box offic how movie theatres are struggling to attract big audiences, ahead of summer blockbuster season. Three renovation teams... ...renovate threebeach houses... ...with a little helpfrom three pros. (Announcer says words on screen) (Song in Italian) ("il geghegè" by Rita Pavone) ( ) Fiery with a cooling finish. The Nashville-Style Hot Chicken part of the new Globally Inspired Subway Series. ( ) ( ) Daisy Wild, The New Eau de Parfum, by Marc Jacobs. (cheerful piano music) ( ) ( ) ( )

>> Sonia: you might recognize this song from mad max. You have the thunder dome with the new mad max right now. Jason, you a fan of the series. >> Jason: I'm actually not. But I love the song. >> Sonia: that explains a lot in regards to the story that we have coming up, let's check in with katelin for a look at traffic. >> Katelin: I'm with you I don't know the series. But I do love tina turner things are looking pretty good here in metro vancouver to start your monday morning commute. Volume where it always is along highway one. We are seeing light pockets of it. It looks like it is turning into a solid lineup between 264 and again at 242nd street or receive vehicles lining up. Right before you get to the overpass. A little bit of volume. You are making your way through the mission this morning. Not uncommon to go through the stretch of the maple ridge. So really no trouble into the city. It's not uncommon to see this. We also have lights and earlier it was backing up with the light changes. And that is how it should work. And if it was going through the stretch port. The port mann bridge. There you go. It looks a little camera shots. It is starting to build and line for the west lanes for sure. That is the traffic. >> Jason: thank so much. >> Anchor: movie theaters are bracing for a challenging summer, as box office performances, continue to be lacklustre. >> Speaker: give me this promise. Both furiosa: a mad max saga and the garfield movie failed to attract audiences over the weekend. It resulted in one of the lowest box office earnings over the memorial day weekend in the us in two decades. The mad max prequel earned an estimated $25 million. Meanwhile, the garfield movie, an animated family-friendly film staring chris pratt as the lasagna loving cat raked in an estimated $31 million. >> Sonia: and it did better than the mad max film. >> Jason: I guess it is animated so there was a lot of kids. >> Speaker: it's been so long we had a little popcorn and a flick but been a while. >> Sonia: looking outside. The cruise ships. >> Yvonne: the cruise watch this morning. It's been a little bit grey. We are going to see a few showers in the mix. Cooler ones. Something to keep in mind when getting ready to head out the front door this morning. As you get in through the afternoon we will hang onto the cloud cover. We are sitting at 11 degrees we have the easterly wind at a 15 kilometres per hour. This is starting off at. With the current temperature sitting at 5. This is through victoria with the current temperature at 9 degrees. Planning ahead we are hoping to climb to 16 degrees. This is at 19. A greater chance of showers and I will pick up as we get in through this evening. All courtesy of the system. We will see some rain. 25 millimetres across the region this will be included within that. This is off to showers as we go towards tomorrow night and as we

