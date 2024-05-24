CHAN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #8

like a couof games that we didn't travel important plays in one time we went without school bus fare to our to support the place so I think the only remedy today would be, I don't know, tryinghave less congested schedule, by the way, I know, everye we say it's like going on tape. And it's less game unless money. >> J: you understand the frustration-- it's like nickelback and chad kruger doesn't show up. >> Vanni Sartini: and then yousee me saying [laughing] >> Jason: you as a concertgoer ri? >> Vanni Sartini: I totallyunderstand and I have to be honest. Our players bummed out to because well I am actually. I know that football wise, I'd team and even thoughy're very good team without messy, it's a little weaker then, they re all excited to participate in dea with an event like this and we totally understand the tration and we know some have quite a large amount of money as well. >> Sonia: leaking of the money I know you have no control over this aspect but consideration to refund part of the tickets the fans? >> Vanni Sartini: I know the cloud is taking a lot of steps to everything they can do in order to I would say mitigate the damage the feds so I'm sure thahey will come up with something about food in that ercent off I know that they p with something special and from our side,nly thing we can do is play very well and this will be a great game and that's our responsibility to play really well in plain exciting game and show that you know, socin vancouver is for real and we've done except for last tuesday done a really good season so far and we are doing well and competing and insides canadian championship and we are on the playoff spots on the malaise and there's a of things we can en, yes, it's. >> Jason: really a challenging situation for miami's call. And not even halfway through calm after a great start, do you think the goal has changed and knocked his playoffs but a contending team for them? >> Sonia: I think the goal. >> Vanni Sartini: is to be best version of ourselves and I ink getting the top 40s is not that far so we have three games tomorrow with a couple weeks break for the season and he middle of the season and if we do well in these games finish in top 4 in something that probably nobody thinks so we had a really, reastrong start and then the last 5 games with t little bit downhat we did like very well played very well in seattle and colorado so I thin's time to get back some point and startingtomorrow with the games. >> Sonia: now you know we played a clirlier and you were pretty upset and that game rung up your hand saying you have no id what will happen for tomorrow's game and who are you going to play now that you are playing up for the lineup, what is the game plan for tomorrow? >> Vanni Sartini: it changes not the spirit but it changes little glances because the idea was to be really extremely aggressive is when you face that team-- cannot sit down and wait because they will surelyre. They will be in front and be aggressive as we can impress very high and play our last little plan you know, hopefully it will give us three points and boost to. >> Jason: extra pressure to put on the showing don't feel like it's a day to. >> Vanni Sartini: yes, I may grow my beard so messi-- could ybe be mistaken by him. >> Sonia: [laughing] >> Jason: when did as you mention have you ever face messi messi. >> Vanni Sartini: now I never played so, it's, it's a little bit again sad. I'm still hoping that david beckham is coming. >> Jason: right because he's the owner >> Vanni Sartini: yes, . >> Sonia: could not be the redeeming factor. >> Vanni Sartini: no beckham is more or less my age so when I was a bad bathr when I was younger and that's the star trek moment for me to think. >> Jason: that messi is aware of

the disintment that he caused in british columbia? >> Vanni Sartini: I think that's the thing is thought this player ho vancouver because they would say no, no-- would go because I want to see the city. >> Sonia: all right, here's hoping for next time... >> Vanni Sartini: maybe we will play them in the playoffs. >> Sonia: you never know, ers crossed. If anything, thanks so much for joining us, and good luck for tomorrow. >> Vanni Sartini: thanks so >>er: select sussex insurance and make a difference when you renew your auto plan online-- select your neighboud sussex insurance location when prompted help support diabetes canada. Exclusively at sussex insurance.onder if the roofs going to be open tomorrow night. >> Jason: I t think so steph steph... >> Steph: I don't think so and that would be my again, I will throughout thedrought map iod and we need this rain and cooler temperatures and here's your fire rating right now so we have and this is good news and we are anticipating wiring throughout the weekend very unsettled and you will sight rain scattered today and then hopefully if few breaks into the afternoon and hopefully tomorrow morning more likely today's highs only 14 degrees is your day ahead is not showing much late evening like y evening and late afternoon we could be seeing a fouches of sunshine through that cloud cover but otherwise-- tomorrow afternoon and much chillier so, definitely not seem super warm conditions and coquihalla has been what thisning as well as foggy and snow in higher elevations overnight through some of our coastal mountains because of their overnight lows dropping so low. We will start to see some sunshine into the afternoon those clouds. For prince rupert abou to 10 mm feathers and late afternoon stores about rain ending at a risk of showers and storm activity counters are really quite seasonal below for the southern interior with showers but mostly cloud guy thinking vancouver island and port hardy mostly cloudy with afterno towers today and made some breaks later published into the afternoon and sticking around so here's your pollen reporting totallen is moderate and your eactine report with mind and spruce our moderate and juniper is at a load today so that's good news in your 5 day forecast, you're looking aou now saw gwen on sunday and tuesday. Over to you. >> Katelin: thanks so much

