CHAN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

>> Jason: and I'm jason pires. A judge is expected to hand down a sentence to notorious offender randall hopley this supervision order last year. >>sonia: troy charles is outside vancouver police headquarters this morning. Troy, hopley was missing for over a week in november. Troy, what has crown asked for in sentencing? >> Many of our viewers might remember when hopley went awol for months cutting off his ankle monitor and clean for months and a canada wide warrant was issued on november 14th, hopley was arrested by an off-duty vancouver officer outside a police station. Hopley told police he non-expecting the weather to be so cold would not turn himself in if it had not been summer and last month, the 58-year-old breached his supervision order including not being in the presence of children under 16-year-olds. Hopley for abducting a three-year-old boy from home in 2011 and according to parole board of canada has been diagnosed with pedophilia, borderline intellectual function and a personality disorder. >> Reporter: all right, what has the crown asked for in terms of sentencing? >> Troy: the crown is seeking attempt combined for your sentence with no credits enhance credits taken for time already spent in custody while the defence is looking for a two-year sentence and that hearing is coming up at 9:30 A.M. and will have the updates all throughout the day on global bc. >> Jason: thanks for that, troy charles reporting from bc. Soccer fans are reeling this morning from the news lionel messi will not play against the whitecaps tomorrow. In fact - he didnt' even make the trip. Disappointing, thats why most most people have bought their tickets, thats why its a sell out on saturday. >>if youre going to announce the players are playing and then two days before the game starts theyre not playing and these fans are trying to sell these tickets and theyre not going to sell them for anywhere near the money they played for it. >>jason: more than "50-thousand" fans were expected at a sold out b-c place -- to see the soccer superstar play. In a statement -- the whitecaps say "messi" -- will *not* make the trip to vancouver -- they don't say why not. While it wasn't "messi" to cancel -- it is for the ross family from salmon arm. They spent almost 3-thousand dollars for a hotel and tickets -- to make their son's dream come true. >>we paid an inflated cost specifically to go see messi and his team mates, they only come here every couple years so its a rare event. >>you look online and you look at the ticket prices for our same seats for a whitecaps game for the next game times difference, that hurts you know. >>jason: the whitecaps say they have no control over their opponent's line up. Their goodwill gesture to fans -- so far -- is "50 per cent off "food and drink" at tomorrows game. >>sonia: cybercriminals have leaked hundreds of gigabytes of information from the recent london drugs ransomware attack online. Global news has viewed some of the information, and can confirm it includes medical and human resource files of employees. London drugs says it's taking all available steps to mitigate all current employees whose information could be potentially impacted. Cybersecurity experts agree, that there was no easy way out. >>companies do hold very sensitive information about their employees. In the past for example, we have seen salary information up online. Disciplinary records, performance reviews >>the criminals aren't committing much identity fraud with this data because there is so much data, that your info has little value to them, it's just meant as a tool for extortion. >>sonia: russian-based ransomware group "lockbit" has claimed responsibility for the attack. It demanded "25-million-dollars" by thursday, which london drugs refused to pay. The b-c supreme court has stopped the city of surrey from halting its transition to a municipal police force.

Public safety minister mike farnworth says the surrey police service will become the city's police of jurisdiction on november 29th. The province has set aside $150-million dollars to help with the transition. Farnworth says he hasn't yet spoken with mayor brenda locke -- who was elected in 2022 after campaigning on the promise to stop the transition to a municipal force -- and keep the r-c-m-p. >>the people of surrey want this over, they want a transition moving forward, and that's what's going to happen. It would be great if the city of surrey was at the table, but the transition is moving forward, there's been a lot of work underway with the rcmp and the surrey police service, and what would really help things along is for the city of surrey to be at the table, working in collaboration with all the parties involved." >>sonia: mayor locke says she accepts the decision but insists the rcmp remains the most financially prudent option for her community. Locke says council now must decide how to pay for the higher cost of policing. >> Jason: the vancouver canucks are now officially on vacation after their exit meeting and year-end locker cleanup thursday... And like most year's -- a number of injuries that players have been battling through came to light... Like elias pettersson -- who said he's been dealing with a sore knee since january.. Fortunately it just needs rest and not surgery.. Meanwhile brock boeser gave us the timeline of the blood clot that caused him to miss game 7 against edmonton. Sounds like it may have started when he was hit by a shot in game one against the oilers... >>i had some I think a clot in one of my small veins which wasn't an issue so I was allowed to continue to play and then we got another scan after game 5 and 6, I got another scan the next morning after game 6 and showed there was more clotting moving into my deep vein. Boeser has been on blood thinners since then -- but is cleared to train in the off-season. So he should be good to go next fall. That is great news. >> Sonia: yes, that is and I'm glad they were able to catch it when they did. Good morning to you steph, looks like a lot of rain moving your way. >> Steph: yes, you might want to see that it's unsettled and cooler feeling more definitely like a cool spring day throughout the weekend. So prepare for a little bit of everything and any breaks you can catch, enjoy them and showers are back with 11 degrees and not really making it anywhere close to 18 degrees or 19 degrees and 14 degrees is the daytime high on sunset at 9:02 A.M. 9:02 P.M. in anticipating high elevations of the province and snowfall and thunderstorm activity again expected through the interior regions as well as the columbia kootenay and thompson okanagan and all expecting that risk of afternoon thunderstorms in anticipating these unsettled conditions and showers with overnight and another big weather maker really moves in on us for sunday. So sunday is a soaker scattered showers today and tomorrow if you're planning your weekend ahead. Those clouds are increasing but otherwise starting off not too bad for prince rupert and smithers and prince george and quesnel and that rain is around midday and some showers and thunderstorm activity in fort nelson with local smoke with a air-quality statement has been lifted as of right now for your interior region cariboo at 50 degrees and kelowna at 15 degrees and thunderstorm activities potentially throughout the afternoon and some hail yesterday in the west kootenay so we're just anticipating a little bit of everything and enjoy some breaks and definitely cooler along spring jacket on number one stick out towards fraser valley through maple ridge today and then we're expecting quite a bit of rain as well as on tuesday. Back to you. >> Sonia: all right, thank you very much steph. Speaking of the sky, if you had an eye on the sky last night you might have seen a special sight. >>jason: breathtaking images from toronto - of the flower moon - a celestial phenomenon - named in reference to its appearance in late spring when many flowering plants begin to bloom. The event is also the last full moon of spring and sees the moon light up in a vibrant orange and red due to the sun and moon being directly opposite each other in the sky. It will be followed by the strawberry moon next month. >> Sonia: Katelin, you're looking at the roads right now, how are things looking? >> Katelin: pretty good and calm and collected here for this friday no issues to talk about and even the pattullo bridge situation normalcy is not-- but definitely a bit of a slowdown is bigger with angrily 300 second street is making way west about collecting overpass collection at this limit drops there but otherwise a great start this friday heading over to the port mann bridge-- looks like were gathering a bit of volume of the surrey end in it kind of slows down towards the edge of the coquitlam but so far, traffic is steady as you make your way towards the bridge deck. Let's head next-door to the pattullo bridge and a bit more volume in the 5:00 hour and calling steady so from surrey side king george and scott road looking pretty decent so bit steady to your commute this morning as you head to new westminster and members of victoria street blocking traffic in both directions. And that's your ok tire traffic. Sonia: statement

>>jason: still to come on global news morning - a dogs curiosity gets the better of him >>sonia: the toxic substance in the puppy's pet carrier - and how consumer matters got to the bottom of it. >> Their family members, so terrifying. >>sonia: the toxic substance in the puppy's pet carrier - and how consumer matters got to the bottom of it. And later.... >>jason: do you have a vacation booked for this summer? We will show you some surprising - or maybe not surprising stats - that reflects how many canadians are planning a getaway this year. That's coming up later this hour. Stay with us. >> Jason: the oro collective bringing a variety of artists. >> The collective started about 20 years ago in vancouver. The representation and also celebration and showing how street dance could be in a performative environment. We want to show what vancouver street dance represents. >> Sonia: the festival will include dance battles and workshops in terms of building community and expression. >> Constantly growing exponentially and this scene is blossoming and in a lot of different perspectives. Whether it also show how street dance can be in a performative environment there's always new kids coming up, and they see something they want to learn and there's a lot more dance studios that are taking a lot of street dance and incorporating their platforms or into their after school projects for these kids >>if you really want to go into the performing arts and be an artist and you wanna express yourself we wanna show that this gives you an opportunity again to be more creative and put it on in a theatre, present it to a non dancer audience, and evoke emotion from them

