CHAN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

What about a whole backyard course! She's dreaming to the max! Get your lotto MAXtickets today! [ ] [ ] >>> Major projects delayed. Why the new pattullo bridge and roadway subway are both behind schedule. Loss,. >> Thods of people who are angry they over paid for their tickets. >> Reporter: how the whitecaps ar a difficult situation. >>> Plus, community outra over a mounties facebook photos. >> You are watching global bc, this is global news at five. >>> Good afternoon, t you for joining us, the dates for majofrastructure projects have been delayed, one of those projects is the broadway subway, the r the new pattullo bridge, that is where we find our jennifer palma, jen, a cynic mighy the timing of the announcement on a friday afternoon says a lot. >> Reporter: you might be onto something there, to massive projects that people looking forward to getting wrapped up on nicely today in a news release saying how well these projects are moving a and how far along they have come since they started, both starting around 2020 and 2021, so it's been quite a few yearsnd they are delayed as you said, and forpeople here you can see tell tower has gone up on that patellar replacement bridge projects, but forhere the construction has been noisy and also for the people commuting there are a lot of cars backed up, so where did it go wrong? Let's look at patellar bridge, construction has been delayed a few times now, the projec was delayed due's to supply chain challenges and issues making t bridge tower, the date was pushed bac to 2024 and now it's change to the fall of 2025, the provinces the cost is nearly $1.4 billion, it will be four lanes andommodate vehicles and pedestrians and bikes. Let's take a look at the other projects, the other major piece of infrastructure delayed, the broadway subway project, 5.7 kilometre l with six stations extending from millennium line to west broadway. Delays are blamed on tunnel and taking longer than expected and a five-week concrete strike which you may remember from 2022, it was slated to open in 2025, that was pushed back to 2026 now the newdate fall of 2027. The cost sitting at around 2.83 billion when it comes to gdp that is bc's second-largest corridor when it comes to the economy, $14 billion in gdp it generates. >> We had some unavoidable delays the pandemic you made a difficult to figure out safe work protocols then also there have been conflict around the world that have blocked shipping lanes, for parts coming from all around the world needed that stages of the construction. >> Reporter: all k of excuses as to why the delays are happening, when it comes to the cost though will that go up? Well rob fleming not saying much on that, may the budget will be looked at in the next couple of weeks and we will get some comes to that. May. >> Sophie: be we will get it on another friday after, thank you for that.

>>> It looks like bc united's attempts to work conservatives to defeat the nb ndp have comeo a halt with one party leader blaming other, richard zussman joins us from victoria, it seems like these two just can'tind common ground and it's getting kind of ugly. >> Reporter: it sure is, that blame game is going to go on all the way to the election and even after depending on what happens on october 19th, kevin falcon and john rustad have been talking, there have been some meetings around the wayy could work together during the election campaign, willow that deal is off, there will be no coordination betweense two parties as they've I votes. This comes at the time of the conservatives continue to grow the gap ben themselves and bc united, let's take a look at deal that was rejected by the conservativearty of bc, largely put forward by bc united, it wasn't a merger that was suggested there, but rather a commitment from both sides not to attac each other during the campaign, and that they would form a coalition government if those parties cned had more seats than the ndp. There are also very specific deals around what they would do with candidates, bc united saying 15 incumbents had to be protected and shouldn't run against conservatives and in return the two conservative incumbents wouldn't have to face bc united members, ultimately there woulde 47 conservative candidates, 46 bc united candidates, they wouldn't run against each other in writings, and there would be draft in place to pick where they would run if there were incumbents not running, ultimately the conservativ said this was not a good deal for them. >> Trying to genuinely reach out in a credible way reach an agreement, we were unable to do we move on but with real confidence I can tell you I am very confident about the public because I trust the public. >> He is being irrational fran and it is hard to work with someone that has that mindset. What happens come the election? We are going to play heart. Sophie: the bc ndp would be the greatest beneficiary of vote splitting, what are they saying about this news? >> Reporter: they are almost giddy about this, the fact there would be vote splitting makes it easier for the ndp to win again, that makes concerns for the conservatives. Bc united and the conservatives are worried about akram deals according to ndp, not the asfall apart we will see where it goes.

>>> A lot of anger a disappointment about bc soccer fans about lionel messi not being in town for saturday's me between miami and the whitecaps. Thousands paul, tens of thousands have been hoping to see him play tomorrow, what are we hearing today? >> Reporter: says sophie, it is worth going throughe of the background on this, a lot of soccer fans we talked to had expected this to be a historic experience, this was probably the only time they wouldee lionel messi playing in vancouver, so a lot o people really splurged, spending hundreds, and sometimes thousands of dollars to get tickets. When they fir heard the news that he will be a no-show, a lotof people told us they were mad at the whitecaps, they were mad at the mls who had touted this as being the soccervent of the season, what's interesting is at e day have gone by and we talked to more people they seem to feel let down by lionel messi rsonally, much of that appears to be because there doesn't seem compelling reason for why he won't suit up as advertised tomorrow night. >> It was the whitecapsfault because the whitecaps used him for that, the cover for the tickets, and he just didn't show up. >> He shoul be ashamed of himself if I'm being frank, I think he needs to be knocked off his pedestal because he is hurting thousands of thousands of had high hopes for months to see him on the field whether he played are not. >> The first thing I'm going to say is I hear them, I feel them, I understand their frustration and they can tellm we share this frustration, as I said before, I think there is no one more disappointed than theplayers. >> Reporter: a lot of fans have told those they expect nothing short of a straight up refund from the whitecaps now, that's not being offered but what is on table tomorrow night at the game is half off on food and beverage here at bc plstadium. We will see if that works out as a pr strategy. >> Sophie: thanks for that, paul johnson at bc place for us.

