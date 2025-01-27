Championship Sunday fifth quarter: Chiefs hold off Bills, Eagles blow out Commanders | Football 301

Fresh off of the Championship Sunday games, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon recap the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs punching their tickets to Super Bowl LIX. The guys start off discussing the nail biter between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, with Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones showing up big time to make the clutch plays. Then, they move on to the Eagles blowout win over the Washington Commanders, breaking down the outstanding play of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown to set up the Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Finally, Nate and Matt conduct postmortems for the Commanders and the Bills and discuss how the teams can build around quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen, respectively.

(1:14) Chiefs 32 def. Bills 29

(18:28) Eagles 55 def. Commanders 23

(40:38) Where do the Commanders go from here?

(52:37) Where do the Bills go from here?

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts celebrate during the AFC & NFC Championship games. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images & Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

