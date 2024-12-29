Championship Raith appoint former Aberdeen boss Robson

Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers have appointed former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson as their new manager.

Robson, who was sacked by the Pittodrie club in January 2024, replaces Neil Collins, who departed before Christmas to take charge at of Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship.

The former Scotland international takes over a club sitting sixth in the second tier, eith points off the play-off places, having missed out on promotion to the Premiership last May in the play-off final.

"It's a great honour and I'm truly excited about the challenge ahead," Robson said.

"The club's potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of."

Aberdeen were eighth in the top flight when Robson was dismissed 11 months ago after a year in charge.

Initially, he led them to third place and group stage European football - as well as the League Cup final - but poor league form ultimately cost him.

Prior to his management career, he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic and Middlesbrough, as well as 17 times for Scotland.