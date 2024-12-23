'Championship duo eye Las Palmas' McBurnie' - gossip

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley want to sign former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie from Spanish club Las Palmas, where the 28-year-old Scotland cap has spent just six months. (Sun)

Rangers will look to sell a couple of players in the January transfer window as they aim to cut costs. (Football Insider)

New Aberdeen head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida, the Portuguese who has been promoted from international scout, can expect a busy month in the transfer market as he looks to bolster a squad that has suffered a downturn in results. (Press & Journal)

Charlie Adam, sacked at the weekend by Fleetwood Town, could be a candidate for the Raith Rovers vacancy along with Hearts assistant Liam Fox, Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith, Kelty Hearts' Michael Tidser, plus out-of-work trio Craig Levein, Barry Robson, Kevin Thomson and Gordon Forrest. (The Courier)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful the knee injury that kept winger Nicolas Kuhn out of Saturday's draw with Dundee United is "not long term" but admits he does not know how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined. (Daily Record)

Former top-flight referees Barry Cook and Alan Newlands have lost their age discrimination legal battle with the Scottish FA after claiming they were demoted from Premiership matches because they were viewed as too old. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers want to continue to strengthening their board following the appointments of chairman Fraser Thornton and chief executive Patrick Stewart. (Football Insider)