Champions League winner now a “concrete” target for Man United with contact made

Man United have made Bayern Munich talent Alphonso Davies a “concrete” target ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window as the Premier League giants look for a replacement for Luke Shaw.

The Canadian international is out of contract at the Allianz Arena next summer and talks over a new deal are not happening at present, however, that could change over the coming months.

This would see Davies become a free agent and that is an exciting prospect for many clubs. Man United are one of those that see a great opportunity and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester club have the 23-year-old on their list as a “concrete” target and have been gathering extensive information on the defender for several days.

In recent months, the Red Devils have made informal enquiries with the Bayern player’s camp and are preparing to strike in 2025, should the full-back decide to leave Germany.

The signing of Davies is needed at Old Trafford as left-back has been a problem area for Erik ten Hag as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to struggle with fitness issues.

Man United are interested in Alphonso Davies. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could squash Man United’s hopes of signing Alphonso Davies

Davies has developed into one of the best left-backs in the world over the last few seasons and has already achieved a lot in the sport at just 23. The defender has Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFL-Pokal medals in his locker and that is an attraction for the likes of Real Madrid.

The La Liga champions are believed to be the favourites to sign Davies next summer and are the biggest threats to Man United’s hopes.

Bayern Munich are likely to make one more attempt to keep the Canadian star but should that fail, one of Real Madrid or Man United will get a bargain deal ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.