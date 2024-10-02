Champions League table: League phase latest standings for 2024-25 season

The second round of fixtures in the Champions League is underway, as the new 'League Phase’ kicks into gear.

Each team will face eight different opponents, with four matches played at home and four away - two more than under the previous format.

In total there are 36 teams in one big league. The top eight will all qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will face a two-legged play-off tie in the New Year to secure a last-16 spot. Teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition entirely, with no route down into the Europa League.

Arsenal picked up their first European win of the season as they eased past PSG, but it was a painful night for Celtic as they were hammered 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund. Man City joined the Gunners on four points with a comfortable victory over Slovan Bratislava.

On Wednesday, Aston Villa held to to beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a blockbuster tie, while Arne Slot got firs first taste of a European night at Anfield as Liverpool beat Bologna.

