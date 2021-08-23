Champions League: Who can Manchester United face in group stage?

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Getty Images,)

Manchester United came agonisingly close to securing European silverware last season, only to lose a dramatic penalty shootout 11-10 against Villarreal in the Europa League final.

United’s run to that match followed the Premier League club’s group-stage elimination from the Champions League, where they had been drawn with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat PSG 2-1, demolished Leipzig 5-0 and thrashed Istanbul 4-1 along the way, but a shock away defeat by Istanbul and a loss to PSG at Old Trafford left United needing a result against Leipzig in their final group game – a game the Red Devils lost 3-2 to exit the tournament.

Although they came up short in the Europa League final, United secured their spot in this season’s Champions League with a second-placed Premier League finish behind rivals Man City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw and who United could face.

When is it?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Istanbul on Thursday 26 August at 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 2 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

Group stage draw pots as things stand

Pot one: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille.

Pot two: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.

Pot three: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Pot three or four: PLUS: Shakhtar Donetsk or Monaco, RB Salzburg or Brondby, Benfica or PSV Eindhoven, Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Dinamo Zagreb or Sheriff Tiraspol.

Pot four: Brugge, Young Boys or Ferencvaros, AC Milan, Ludogorets or Malmo, Wolfsburg.

Who can Man United draw?

Due to playing in the same league, United cannot draw Chelsea or Man City from pot one.

They cannot play any teams from their own pot, and Liverpool would have been ruled out anyway due to being another Premier League club.

Pots three and four are not yet completely defined, due to the fact that there are still qualifying play-offs to take place this week. Winners will go into pot three, while losers will fall into pot four.

It could be argued that United’s toughest draw would be something like: Bayern, Ajax, AC Milan. Meanwhile, their easiest possible draw might look more like: Sporting, Zenit, Brugge.

Edinson Cavani reacts to United’s Europa League final loss last term (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How does the draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will be made up of the holders (Chelsea), the Europa League winners (Villarreal) and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations – given neither Chelsea nor Villarreal won their domestic leagues. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own domestic league. The pots will be confirmed before the draw ceremony begins.

A number of awards from the 2020/21 edition of the competition will also be handed out.

When does the Champions League group stage take place?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Who are the favourites to win the competition?

PSG: 16/5

Chelsea: 9/1

Man City: 41/10

Bayern Munich: 41/5

