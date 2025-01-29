Advertisement
Champions League live updates: Results, highlights, analysis as Man City faces elimination vs. Brugge

henry bushnell
Senior reporter

The new age of the UEFA Champions League reaches its first climax on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. All 36 teams will play 18 simultaneous games to conclude the "league phase." CBS Sports, which will broadcast all 18 on Paramount+ in the United States, has been billing it as "Matchday Mayhem."

That's because, over two chaotic, confusing hours, dozens of goals will be scored, and each one will tweak the live Champions League table. Teams will leap and fall, above and below various cut-lines. And by the end, several pressing questions will be answered, namely:

  • Will Manchester City crash out? The 2023 champions of Europe, and reigning kings of England, must beat Club Brugge to advance to the knockout rounds.

  • Will PSG survive? A draw at Stuttgart would be sufficient. A loss would put them at the mercy of Man City, Benfica and Sporting Clube de Portugal. (If City wins, neither Portuguese club loses, and PSG does lose, the Parisians would be out.)

  • Who will claim the six available byes to the Round of 16? Liverpool and Barcelona have locked up two of eight. A whopping 18 teams are still in contention for the rest.

For those not yet familiar with the new Champions League format, a refresher: The 36 teams are all tussling in a single table. The top eight finishers will advance straight to the Round of 16. The next 16 — those in positions 9-24 — will advance to a playoff round. The bottom 12 will be eliminated.

After seven of eight matches apiece, the tiered table looks like this:

Clinched bye to Round of 16: Liverpool (21), Barcelona (18)

Clinched knockout rounds, in contention for bye: Arsenal (16), Inter Milan (16), Atlético Madrid (15), AC Milan (15), Atalanta (14), Bayer Leverkusen (13), Aston Villa (13), Monaco (13), Lille (13), Brest (13), Feyenoord (13), Borussia Dortmund (12), Bayern Munich (12), Real Madrid (12), Juventus (12), Celtic (12)

In contention for knockout rounds: PSV (11), Club Brugge (11), Benfica (10), PSG (10), Sporting Clube de Portugal (10), Stuttgart (10), Manchester City (8), Dinamo Zagreb (8), Shakhtar Donetsk (7)

Eliminated: Bologna (5), Sparta Prague (4), RB Leipzig (3), Girona (3), Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) (3), Sturm Graz (3), RB Salzburg (3), BSC Young Boys (1), Slovan Bratislava (0)

The matchups for Matchday 8, or "Matchday Mayhem," are here.

The live standings, which will update during games and become the final standings around 5 p.m. ET, are here. (The knockout phase draw will be Friday.)

And we at Yahoo Sports will help you make sense of all the twists and turns, the highlights and controversies, below.

    City survives and advances

    Atalanta making things interesting in the race for a Top 8 spot

    Massive goal for Sporting CP

    The Portuguese side equalizes against Bologna, which pushes them ahead of Dinamo Zagreb — who, despite beating AC Milan, would now be out.

    Martínez nets his third of the day for Inter

  • Henry Bushnell

    3-1 to City

    Savinho scores

    That's probably game, set and match.

    After a mostly shambolic league phase, Man City will finish in the top 24... and still have every chance to win the competition.

  • Henry Bushnell

    The top-eight race

    With Villa leading, and Atalanta equalizing at Barcelona, here's the shape of the top-eight race with 20 minutes to go:

    (UEFA)
    Man City moves on if score holds

    Pep's squad is back in it thanks to two goals in 17 minutes

    Dembélé! Dembélé! Dembélé!

    Pulisic becomes USA's No. 1 goalscorer in Champs League history

  • Henry Bushnell

    The live table with 25 minutes to go...

    After City's goal, and Christian Pulisic's equalizer for AC Milan in Croatia, here's how things stand on the bubble:

    (UEFA)
    Man City has turned it around!

    It's 2-1 to City!

    Savinho plays Josko Gvardiol into the box. His cross is turned into the net by a Brugge defender.

    And just like that, City are up into the top 24!

    Kovavic's equalizer couldn't have come at a better time

    Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Man City back in it!

    Mateo Kovacic slices through the Brugge midfield, slides a clever finish into the bottom corner, and it's 1-1 at the Etihad.

    City now has 40 minutes to find a second goal.

    Pepi's on the board!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Back underway

    All eyes on Man City, which needs two goals to avoid elimination.

    Here's the table coming out of halftime.

    (UEFA)
    Onyedika has listless Man City on the brink

    Here's where things stand at halftime of all 18 matches

    Champions League
    Champions League Matchday 8 scoreboard
    Goals galore, but this is a GOLAZO

    Milan in trouble after Musah gets carded twice in 8 minutes

  • Henry Bushnell

    Goal for Brugge at Man City!

    It's 1-0 to the visitors!

    And frankly, it had been coming. City has been dreadful, and now needs two goals in the second half.

  • Henry Bushnell

    AC Milan coughing up a top-8 place

    Yunus Musah just got sent off for a second yellow.

    Milan, down a goal and a man, is down in 12th place of the live standings after entering the day in the top eight.

    Idah evens the score within 4 minutes

  • Henry Bushnell

    Goals, goals, goals

    Aston Villa has thrown away its lead to Celtic. That game is now 2-2.

    Real Madrid is up 1-0.

    Lille is back up 2-1, and Bayer Leverkusen is up 1-0. Both are in the top eight as things stand, with Villa dropping out.

    Atlético up 2-0 vs. Salzburg

  • Henry Bushnell

    PSG cruising

    Ousmane Dembélé makes it 3-0 in favor of PSG at Stuttgart.

    After early struggles in the league phase, the French champions will comfortably reach the knockouts — in 15th place, as it stands!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Man City lacking ideas

    It's still 0-0 after 33 minutes in Manchester. City still doesn't have a shot on goal.

    Reminder: None of these other results change Man City's task. They have to win. They haven't given fans much confidence they'll do that. It's eerily quiet at the Etihad.

    Mayhem indeed

  • Santi scores off a set piece to even things up vs. Lille

    Müller doing Müller things

    Another set-piece beauty has PSG up early goal vs. Stuttgart

  • Henry Bushnell

    Big goals for Benfica, PSG and... Dinamo Zagreb!

    Vangelis Pavlidis puts Benfica up 1-0 at Juventus.

    Almost simultaneously, Ousmane Dembélé scores for PSG to double their lead at Stuttgart.

    And then Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian club that's largely been written off, goes ahead against AC Milan!

    That leaves the bubble looking like this...

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    The goals keep coming as Martínez puts Inter up over Monaco!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Live table

    The top 8, as it stands after 15 minutes...

    (UEFA)
    Feyenoord's equalizer at Lille bumped Lille back down in the playoff places.

  • Henry Bushnell

    A slow start for Man City

    City looked open and vulnerable to Brugge counterattacks early.

    At the other end, they haven't created much of note in the first 12 minutes.

    They'll have plenty of possession, and they'll probably camp out in the final third. The question, as ever, is whether they can translate that to chances, and eventually ram in a goal. A draw wouldn't be sufficient.

    Two minutes later and Rogers scores again! Villa up 2-0 vs. Celtic

    First goal of the day goes to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers

  • Henry Bushnell

    1-0 to PSG!

    Bradley Barcola puts the Parisians up 1-0 from a corner.

    That, of course, leaves PSG in excellent shape. They only need a draw.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Early goals, early movement

    Morgan Rogers scores for Aston Villa against Celtic. And then he scores again, to put the hosts up 2-0 inside five minutes. (Rogers has been a revelation at Villa Park this season.)

    That result, for now, would push Villa up into the top eight.

    Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Lille and Bayern Munich are also up 1-0

  • Henry Bushnell

    Underway!

    All 36 teams, all 18 games, all at once.

    This could be riveting. It could be totally overwhelming, and/or anticlimactic.

    Let's find out!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Will PSG and Stuttgart play for draw?

    One additional detail to consider: PSG and Stuttgart, who meet head-to-head in Germany tonight, and who are level on 10 points, would both guarantee progression to the playoff round with a draw.

    So... might they be conservative, or even collude and settle for a 0-0?

    The latter scenario is unlikely, because of the opti. But, if they're tied in the second half, don't be surprised if they both rein things in and accept a draw.

  • Henry Bushnell

    As it stands...

    Before everything kicks off, a reminder that, entering the day, the bracket would look like this:

    (UEFA)
    Of course, all of that will change over the next two hours.

    You can game out your own scenarios, and follow the live table, on UEFA's website.

  • Henry Bushnell

    The Champions League knockout bracket will soon take shape

    By the end of the night, we'll know which 24 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

    We'll also get a rough outline of the knockout-round bracket. Whereas in past years, UEFA held a draw ahead of each round, this year teams will be seeded and drawn into a bracket that looks like this:

    The Champions League knockout-round bracket shell. (UEFA)
    In other words, by night's end, every qualifying team will have their first opponent whittled down to two or four options. Whoever finishes 15th will play either 17th or 18th in the playoff round. Whoever finishes first will play either 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th in the Round of 16. (In the bracket above, read "/" as "or.")

    They playoff qualifiers (teams 9-24) learn their specific opponents at a draw on Friday (6 a.m. ET).

    They'll then play two-leg ties in mid-February. And then, with the field cut to 16, a second draw on Feb. 21 will sort the remaining teams and set the full bracket.

    The entire field will essentially be seeded in pods of two — 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and so on — to ensure that the top two teams can't meet until the final, the top four can't meet until the semifinals, and the top eight can't meet until the quarters.

    Despite fire, Man City vs. Club Brugge will still kick off at 3 p.m. ET

  • Henry Bushnell

    How to watch today

    First things first: In the U.S., every game is on Paramount+.

    The question: Which of the 18 should you choose?

    The best answer: All of them. Watch the "Golazo Show," which is soccer's best take on "NFL RedZone." It's whiparound coverage of every goal, big chance and more. The CBS Sports crew — unlike the Premier League and other broadcasters who've tried similar concepts — has done an excellent job with it. And it might as well have been designed specifically for a day like today.

    But if you'd prefer less chaos, Man City-Brugge is probably the pick. If you have a second screen, go with that and PSG-Stuttgart.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Scenarios, and how to follow them

    There are literally thousands of potential outcomes today. With 18 simultaneous games and goal differential inevitably a factor, the scenarios are endless.

    So, our advice is the same as it was ahead of Matchday 1: Don't even try to process them.

    There are a few digestible ones, of course:

    • Manchester City must beat Club Brugge

    • PSG must win or draw to be safe. A loss at Stuttgart, a Man City win, and results for Benfica and Sporting Clube de Portugal would eliminate the Parisians.

    • However, all four of PSG, Stuttgart, Benfica and Sporting would go through, no matter their results, if Man City doesn't win.

    • Atlético Madrid and AC Milan, the two teams on 15 points, can clinch a bye to the Round of 16 with a win

    But so much is contingent on so much else that the full list of permutations is impossible to internalize. So, settle in, watch the games, and follow along; we'll try to help you understand the implications of each goal.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Lineups

    Liverpool, having already clinched a spot in the top two, will play a second-string team on this final matchday. (There is no difference between finishing first and second.)

    Elsewhere, there's some rotation for teams already secure in the knockout-rounds, but most are playing their strongest lineups.

  • Henry Bushnell

    A first outside Man City's stadium

    A decisive evening at Manchester City begin with a fire outside the Etihad Stadium.

    It has been extinguished, authorities say nobody was harmed, and the game is set to go ahead as planned. But still, not the ideal start to the night...

    The Associated Press has more details here.

    Man City's lineup for their win-or-go-home match vs. Club Brugge