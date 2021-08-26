When is the Champions League draw? UK start time, teams, pots and how to watch it

The Champions League trophy before its presentation after the 2020/21 final (Getty Images)

The return of the Champions League is imminent as the first few stones are paved on the road to the 2021/22 final in Saint Petersburg.

Last season’s edition of the competition saw Chelsea overcome Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds before seeing off Premier League champions Manchester City in an all-English final.

FOLLOW LIVE: Champions League draw takes place as Premier League clubs learn opponents

Although Thomas Tuchel led the Blues through those ties, Chelsea’s second ever Champions League triumph – and first since 2012 – was built on the back of an impressive group-stage campaign under Frank Lampard.

The groups for the new season are set to be revealed today, with Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool having qualified as the four English teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw.

When is it?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Istanbul on Thursday 26 August at 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 2 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

Which teams are involved?

Thirty-two clubs will take part in the group stage.

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Benfica

Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg

Austria: RB Salzburg

Belgium: Club Brugge

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar, Donetsk

Netherlands: Ajax

Turkey: Besiktas

Sweden: Malmo

Switzerland: Young Boys

Moldova: Sheriff Tiraspol

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the 2020/21 campaign (Getty Images)

How does the draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will be made up of the holders (Chelsea), the Europa League winners (Villarreal) and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations – given neither Chelsea nor Villarreal won their domestic leagues. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own domestic league. The pots will be confirmed before the draw ceremony begins.

A number of awards from the 2020/21 edition of the competition will also be handed out.

Group-stage draw pots

Pot one: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting, Lille

Pot two: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot three: Porto, Ajax, Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Benfica, Shakhtar, Salzburg

Pot four: Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev

When does the Champions League group stage take place?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Who are the favourites to win the competition?

PSG: 16/5

Chelsea: 9/1

Man City: 41/10

Bayern Munich: 41/5

