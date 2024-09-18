Champions League: Girona Boss Still Sees PSG as Formidable Despite Loss of Real Madrid Sensation

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their first UEFA Champions League campaign without Kylian Mbappé on their squad since 2016, the year before he arrived from AS Monaco.

Despite losing the Frenchman, Girona FC manager Michel still sees PSG as a dangerous side with the two teams set to meet on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

With Mbappé’s departure, PSG needed Ousmane Dembélé to elevate his game, and he has delivered for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The 27-year-old winger has scored three goals and provided two assists in just four Ligue 1 matches.

Moreover, Bradley Barcola has four goals in four matches, so other players are raising their hands to step up. As a result, it’s because of these players stepping up their form that PSG remain a dangerous team for Michel.

“Losing Kylian is tough for any coach, but they’ve found solutions that have worked well so far,” Michel said (h/t Le10Sport). “Even without Mbappé, PSG is still a strong team.”

Girona are currently ninth in the LaLiga table after five matches, with two wins, one draw, and two losses heading into their match against PSG.