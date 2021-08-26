Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents

Follow live coverage as the group stage draw for the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League takes place today, the start of another journey toward the biggest prize in club football.

Last year it was two Premier League teams who contested the final, Chelsea emerging as triumphant with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Lisbon. This year, the road to European silverware leads clubs to the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the final set to be contested on 28 May, 2022.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been paired by Uefa, meaning they cannot play group stage matches on the same evenings, and the same is true of Man City and Chelsea. Among the top seeds are Ligue 1 winners Lille and Europa League champions Villarreal; while perhaps the most notable club in this summer transfer window anywhere on the continent, Paris Saint-Germain, are in Pot 2 - though it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe plays for them in this year’s competition or transfers to Real Madrid, who are similarly in that second group.

The six games will take place across a two-and-a-half-month period, with the knock-outs starting into the new year as usual.

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

16:02 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are the reigning Champions League winners. They travelled to Porto back in May to face Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and City were unable to respond leading to a 1-0 victory for the Blues and a first trophy for Chelsea under boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have since brought reinforcements into their squad in the shape of 2020/21 Serie A winner Romelu Lukaku and they’ll be looking to defend their title again this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy after Chelsea win the Champions League (Getty)

Champions League draw: How does the draw work?

15:55 , Michael Jones

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will be made up of the holders (Chelsea), the Europa League winners (Villarreal) and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations given neither Chelsea nor Villarreal won their domestic leagues. Manchester City are in Pot 1.

Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings. Liverpool and Manchester United are both in Pot 2 with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund amongst others.

In the group stages no team can play a side from their own domestic league and clubs are paired together (Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man United, Inter and Juventus, and so on).

This way no team from the same domestic league plays on the same evening in the group stages. For example if Manchester United are drawn out early to play on a Tuesday in week one, Liverpool will go in the other side of the draw and play on the Wednesday.

Champions League draw: No Harry Kane

15:43 , Michael Jones

Speaking of potential transfers, the summer’s most talked about move isn’t actually happening. Manchester City were circling for Tottenham’s Harry Kane but it seems negotiations have broken down and Kane won’t feature in the Champions League this season.

Kane let it be known that he wanted to move to a club with Champions League football, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted Kane at the Eithad, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wanted a huge transfer fee.

All parties couldn’t agree on terms though and yesterday Kane announced that he’ll be staying at Tottenham for the foreseeable future.

Champions League draw: Latest transfers

15:36 , Michael Jones

There are still five days to go before the summer transfer window closes and some big moves may yet still be on the horizon.

Paris St. Germain have boosted their hopes of lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time this season with the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona but there are rumours concerning Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old is being courted by Real Madrid and may be a galáctico before the competition starts.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Juventus as well with Manchester City the most likely destination. The Independent’s Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, reports that Ronaldo has already agreed personal terms with City although the clubs remain at odds over the transfer fee.

What other moves might be made before Europe’s biggest competition kicks off in a couple of weeks time?

Champions League draw: The details

15:26 , Michael Jones

The draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday at 5pm in Istanbul. European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 1 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

As well as the group stage draw for this season’s competition a number of awards from the 2020/21 edition of the Champions League will also be handed out.

Champions League draw: Seeds and clubs in each Pot

12:18 , Karl Matchett

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Sevilla (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)ï»¿

Pot 3

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Leipzig (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Benfica (POR)

Atalanta (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

Pot 4

BeÅiktaÅ (TUR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

AC Milan (ITA)

Malmö (SWE)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Champions League draw: Format and rules

12:15 , Karl Matchett

Right, let’s get the usual bits out of the way, what you need to know before the actual draw takes place.

Clubs are paired together (Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man United, Inter and Juventus, and so on) so that when one comes out into the draw first, the other has to go on the ‘other’ side of the draw. That way, they never play on the same evening in the group stage.

As usual, no teams of the same nationality can be drawn in the same group.

Eight groups, four teams in each, one from each Pot.

Champions League draw: Live coverage as Premier League clubs learn group stage opponents

11:55 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon all and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Champions League group stage draw, the start of the journey for all clubs as they bid for glory, silverware and the chance to replace Chelsea as champions of Europe.

Four Premier League clubs learn their fate today, their three opponents in the group phase, with the top two as usual going through to the knock-outs. In the future there will be a single league with all 36 clubs in it playing 10 games - but that format doesn’t kick in until 2024/25.

One other absolutely critical thing we’ll learn at the draw is the new logo for the 2022 final! Oooh, exciting. You know the one, the ‘Road to ...’ which accompanies all the backgrounds and adverts and that sort of thing. This time it’s the Road to St. Petersburg, by the way - all roads lead to Russia in the Champions League this year.