Champions League draw LIVE! Arsenal and Man City to learn last-16 opponents

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the teams set to discover their next Champions League opponents as the draw for the last-16 takes place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland this morning. Both the Gunners and the holders are among the eight teams seeded for today's proceedings after easily topping their respective groups, Arsenal largely dominating on their return to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2016.

Mikel Arteta's side topped Group B ahead of PSV Eindhoven after losing only once away in Lens, while Man City might be having a Premier League wobble but finished with a 100 per cent record on the continent to head a gentle Group G. That means they will avoid a clash with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona at this stage, though a number of potential dangers still lurk in the first knockout round.

Paris Saint-Germain have not been seeded for the draw after finishing as runners-up to Borussia Dortmund in Group F, while the team City beat in last season's final - Serie A leaders Inter Milan - are also in the mix along with the likes of Napoli and Porto. Follow the Champions League last-16 draw live with Standard Sport's live blog below!

Champions League draw latest news

Start time: 11am GMT | Nyon, Switzerland

How to watch: TNT Sports & UEFA

How the draw works

Qualified teams

When will the last-16 ties be played?

How the draw works

09:14 , Marc Mayo

Nice and simple today.

The teams which finished top of their groups will play teams which finished second.

Teams from the same country and group will be kept apart.

And the teams which won their group have the honour of hosting the second leg.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

09:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports 1 at 11am GMT.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Champions League draw LIVE!

09:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of the Champions League draw!

We will today discover the last-16 opponents for Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

It promises to be a fascinating day in Nyon, Switzerland where UEFA's headquarters will host the ceremony kicking off at 11am GMT.

Follow all the build-up, the draw and reaction right here!