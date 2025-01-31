Champions League draw in full: Man City handed Real Madrid play-off round tie as Bayern Munich meet Celtic
Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase play-off round.
The two European giants were paired together for a fourth consecutive season during Friday’s draw having met at the quarter-final stage last term.
Following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium with Real Madrid eventually progressing via a penalty shootout.
The season before saw Man City get the better of Los Blancos at the semi-final stage en route to lifting the Champions League for the first time in their history.
However, the 2021/22 season produced a dramatic comeback from Real Madrid.
Rodrygo scored in the 90th and 91st minutes to level the aggregate score, Karim Benzema then won and scored a penalty in the first five minutes of extra time to put the Spanish giants ahead and they held on to reach the final.
The first leg of this season’s meeting will be at the Etihad, before the Bernabeu stages the return fixture.
Elsewhere, Celtic will face Bayern Munich, there is an all Ligue 1 tie between Brest and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst last season’s beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund have been paired with Sporting CP.
Champions League knockout phase play-off round draw in full
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco vs Benfica
Juventus vs PSV
Feyenoord vs AC Milan
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Club Brugge vs Atalanta
Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund