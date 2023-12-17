When is Champions League draw? Date, time, teams qualified, seedings and TV channel for last-16

All eyes turn to the last-16 draw for the Champions League on Monday as the serious business begins.

Arsenal are through to the knockout stages after ending their group stage campaign with a draw away at PSV but they will not be joined by Manchester United who fell out of Europe entirely with defeat to Bayern Munich.

Manchester City are also over the line but Newcastle will not join them, as they finished bottom of their group after being beaten by AC Milan.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and last year's finalists Inter are among the teams in the hat for the event at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The top two teams out of each group qualified for the last-16 with third place heading into the Europa League knockout play-offs.

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The date of the draw is Monday, December 18, 2023 with the start time set for 11am GMT.

The knockout stage of the Champions League is looming (AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports 1 at 11am GMT.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: You can follow the entire draw via Standard Sport's live blog!

Teams qualified and seeding

As per usual for the knockout rounds, group winners will be drawn against groups runners-up at this stage. Teams from the same group and nation will be kept apart.

The seeded team will host the second leg of the tie.

Seeded:

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Manchester City

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

Unseeded:

Copenhagen

RB Leipzig

PSV

Napoli

Inter Milan

Lazio

PSG

Porto

When will the Champions League last-16 be played?

First legs are set to be played on the midweeks of February 13-14 and 20-21 in 2024.

The second legs are set for March 5-6 and 12-13 in 2024.