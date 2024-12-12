Champions League awards: Awesome Olise, Salisu’s shocker

Our Champions League awards celebrate the best – and worst – from the midweek European action. Featuring Michael Olise’s solo stunner and the underdogs on the up.

Moment of the Week

Avoiding the Micah Richards-esque laughter, can we take a moment to talk about Brest? Surprise qualifiers for the Champions League this season, normal service seems to have resumed domestically for the mid-table French outfit who sit 11th in Ligue 1 this season.

The debutants, however, have upset the odds in Europe. Julien Le Cardinal’s goal earned Brest a 1-0 win over Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven this week, remarkably the club’s fourth win in six Champions League games.

Vous rendez la France FIÈRE, bien au delà de Brest. 🇫🇷❤️ 📸 @SB29 pic.twitter.com/xbJODzBQT1 — Actu Ligue 1 (@ActuL1_) December 10, 2024

Eric Roy’s side have taken 13 points after matchday six, just three points less than they have managed in 14 Ligue 1 games in 2024/25. Currently seventh heading into the penultimate fixtures, Brest are in with a real chance of automatic progress – and seeding – in the Round of 16.

Player of the Week

Michael Olise has taken to the big stage like a duck to water this season.

The Frenchman made it four goals in five Champions League starts with a brace as Bayern Munich thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six. Olise teed up Konrad Laimer for the equaliser as Bayern came from behind to win 5-1, before confidently dispatching a penalty for his first goal. The pièce de résistance came to seal the win with a stunning solo goal, as the winger weaved through the Shakhtar Donetsk before turning home.

Special.

OH MY 😍 Incredible solo goal from Michael Olise wraps up the win for Bayern in Gelsenkirchen 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bCjLpK0N34 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

Goal of the Week

Olise’s individual effort was certainly in contention here, but there was plenty to choose from on matchday six.

We’re big fans of this lovely volley from Leipzig midfielder Christoph Baumgartner against Aston Villa. A great pick out from Lois Openda and perfect placement from the Austrian. That finish is so easy to get wrong.

WHAT A TURNAROUND! 😱 Out of nowhere Leipzig are level against Villa after THIS volley from Christoph Baumgartner ⚽#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/8SdBro9riX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 10, 2024

Save of the Week

When goalkeepers are faced one-against-one with Erling Haaland, there’s usually only one outcome.

Michele Di Gregorio, however, had other ideas. A strong hand from the summer signing stopped the striker in his tracks and helped Juventus to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in Turin. A big moment in a crucial clash for the Italians.

👏🇮🇹 This save from Di Gregorio was INSANE Game changer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ot55i26gyQ — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 11, 2024

Quote of the Week

Something tells us Paul Scholes has been skipping his punditry homework…

🤣 Paul Scholes just posted this “Who the f**k is Yildiz…👏👏👏” pic.twitter.com/kbx891WmMv — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 12, 2024

Stat of the Week

Look away now, Manchester City fans…

Wins in last 10 games: 2 — San Marino

1 — Man City pic.twitter.com/LoGTKn2opa — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) December 11, 2024

Donkey of the Week

You can take the man out of Southampton, but you can’t take the Southampton out of the man.

Mohammed Salisu clearly starting the gift-giving early this year.

What a mistake from Mohammed Salisu 🫣 Bukayo Saka gets gifted his second goal of the night against Monaco 💫 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HRztoPiYuA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

