The 'Challengers' Press Tour Is Shaping Up to Be a Loewe Fest

Zendaya and Law Roach love a reference — we've known this since the "Spider-Man" days, and really saw it reach its peak throughout the "Dune: Part Two" promotional tour. Luckily, they have a lot to work with while promoting Zendaya's latest project, Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers".

On Tuesday, Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist kicked off press for the tennis-centric film in Australia, all outfitted by Loewe. (Fitting, given how Jonathan Anderson worked on the costumes. Plus, O'Connor is a brand ambassador.) Zendaya donned a sequined green gown boasting a high slit, deep-V neckline and an outline of a tennis player on the front. Faist and O'Connor weren't as literal, though they certainly looked dashing in their suiting.

We'll be keeping track of all the best looks from the "Challengers" press tour. Make sure to check below for updates.

Zendaya

Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

Josh O'Connor

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Mike Faist

Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.