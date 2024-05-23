CFRN - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 07:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

it just so happens that peanut is the most prevalent one. It is also the one that most children don't outgrow. Whereas some of the other allergyies allergies, children can potentially outgrow those. >> Lindsey: 600,000 children have a food allergy of some kind. What advice do you have for a parent? >> I think the first thing they need to do before the school year is sit down with the administration and the teachers to be able to have a conversation around what their clild's allergies are. That should be in place across every school in canada. And then it is also seeking to understand where the children eat in the school environment and what steps are being taken to help mitigate the risk of their child being exposed to the food allergy. What is the supervision. And it's also thinking about preparing your child, when they are developmentally ready to carry their own epi pen. Knowing how to identify a reaction. Those are things that a parent can do. Having that initial sit down and collaborate on a approach that works with school setting and that works for your particular child is really important. >> Lindsey: it makes a lot of sense. Collaboration and education. Jennifer gerdits, thanks for being here today. >> Thank you so much. >> Lindsey: after the break, as wildfire season worsens, should there be a federal body cast with managing these fires? We are going to take Make your morning extraordinary. Lost a bet. Nutty... and sweet. Latte macchiato. Okay George, this one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. Sweet. Don't forget to recycle. Bye. Unforgettable. [engine sputters] Nespresso, what else? ( ) [bell ringing] ding...ding... ( ) [creaking] ( ) [creaking. gasp...] ( ) ( ) ikea. Bring Home to Life. ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours at ShopToyota.ca Towne & Countree KitchensThey were on schedule they wereon budget and I have the most gorgeous kitchen at Towne & Countree kitchens we transform homes and we transform lives visit our show room or go totowneandcountree.com . Firefighters... What we do is hard. It's not enough to be strong. You have to be tough. Let's move! Get down! Get into a new station 19 on ctv >> Lindsey: the government is trying to invest is more emergency preparedness technology. They are calling for a federal firefighting agency. Good morning to you, mark. >> Lindsey: what are the main issues of how things are run right now. >> Kind of how bad wildfires have gone recently. Last year, we had the worse season on record. 2016, we had fires in fort McMURRAY. The federal government is starting to realize it has more of a role to play in fight inging house fires. The federal government increasing the volunteer tax credit for firefighters. Putting in more money for equipment and training. A lot of experts say that the status quo. The reality with climate change says extreme weather is -- provinces aren't lining up to request for this.

>> I don't believe anybody has gone to the federal government to ask for help. Provinces try to deal with wildfires at first. If they are overwhelmed, they reach out to the agency which is a cooperation between the federal and provincial government and they get help from other places. What experts tell me is that oftentimes that is too late. Whether it is other provinces getting wildfire fighters over. Oftentimes that comes to it. >> Lindsey: it seems like a lot of steps to go through right now. It is not streamlined. >> Lindsey: talk to me about what that would look like and what that would do? >> Rather than wait until the provinces overwhelmed and relying on the armed forces as we saw last year or last year we had over 5,000 international firefighters come in. What some people want is a centralized agency where you already have people deployed in certain areas where there is a higher risk that can be ready to deploy. They are tracking the data ask they are ready to deploy whenever so that it is not too late by the time help is needed. There is quite a few different models. I suspect that the cost is one issue. Given that right now, the provinces would probably be taking the burden of the cost. Why would the federal government want to take that on. But there is also some people who are saying that instead of spending that time and resources to kind of take it away from the provinces and to give it to the federal government and kind of add extra hurdles, why not increase coordination or why not put more effort into mitigation and adaptation. There are some other things to look at as well. >> Lindsey: what surprised you the most about how things are run right now? >> It is the amount of hurdles that there isn't already a centralized system. I know the federal government is trying to coordinate better with the provinces. The fact that we rely on thousands of international firefighters to come in when firefighters in canada are overworked and underpaid and yielded all of these issues. It's kind of the hurdles that exist. Especially when other g7 countries have either a national firefighting force. >> Lindsey: what is the likelihood that we could see this happen? >> I am not sure. We know that the federal emergency minister has expressed openness to this before. This year, he introduced -- it's more support for NGOs already doing that work. It is kind of a bit of a step back. They haven't ruled that out. We also have a federal election next year. I do know one thing is that the current federal government are happy to talk about wildfires. This at the are happy to make more appearances. We will talk about this issue especially as it relates to climate change. >> Lindsey: interesting. Mark, thanks for being here today. Appreciate it. After the break, morning thunderstorms are moving into atlantic canada. We are going to talk about that with kelsey. She is tracking this storm. Coming up in 2 minutes. Stay with us.

