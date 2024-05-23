CFRN - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 07:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

Yukon: I wanted to wear black. McCord: I'm wearing black! It makes me look skinnier! (silence) Yukon: It's not that slimming. Announcer: Yukon and McCord on 100.3 (bear growl) The Bear >> Lindsey: it's thursday, may 23rd. >> We are not in increased gang. >> Lindsey: deadly street fight. Montréal police are trying to reassure the public after young people were killed in a brawl. >> Summer election. U.K. prime minister rishi sunak calls a snap election for july 4th. >> Tailored diapers flying in style. This rescue pigeon is getting custom made diapers. Stay with us, canada, "your morning" starts right now. [upbeat theme music] >> Lindsey: so weird, but that is the morning show for you, everybody. Welcome to "your morning." I'm lindsey deluce. >> Lindsey: good morning, I am akshay tandon. >> Kelsey: I'm kelsey McEWEN. I can't wait for all of the details. >> Akshay: we talk about that pigeon for sure in just a couple of minutes. People in the U.K. will head to the polls on july 4th. >> Who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family and our country? Now is the moment for britain to choose its future. >> Akshay: conservative leader rishi sunak was on the campaign trail this morning having called a snap election wednesday in the pouring rain. After 14 years in power, the tories are widely expected to lose. Labour leader says the country has a chance to end what he calls the chaos of rishi sunak's government. To drive it home, the slogan is "change". >> At least 9 people including a child has died at a presidential rally. A warning, this video may be difficult to watch for some viewers. This is in mexico. Presidential candidate had been delivering a speech in a city near monterey when a strong gust of wind toppled the stage. 63 people were injured. A structure on the stage was blown down by the wind. There had been thunderstorms and strog winds reported in the area wednesday night. >> Back at home, prime minister justin trudeau says canada will not follow norway, ireland and spain's lead to recognize a palestinian state next week. >> We are prepared today recognize a state of palestine at the right time. >> The prime minister is facing calls from the ndp and within his caucus to make the recognition, but the prime minister is saying canada's position is that a palestinian state must come with negotiations with israel before it is recognized.

>>> Police in eastern ontario have wrapped up the on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash over the victoria day weekend. Three young adults died and five others were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on bob's lake near kingston on saturday night. The opp's collision reconstruction team is piecing together what happened and they can't say if there will be charges at this point. All three people killed were in their early 20s. They were pronounced dead at the scene. >>> Montréal police say a street fight that led to the stabbing deaths of three young people was not gang-related. Montréal's major crime investigators are now on the case. Montréal police is now investigating 7 homicides in just the last ten days. >>> Convicted serial killer robert pickton will stay in a medically induced coma for a few days more. The plan is to wake picton up later this week. According to police, the inmates suspected of assaulting picton has not been interviewed yet. >>> Westjet is making changes to lower the price to fly, but it comes with sacrifices for travelers. >> They actually have the space where you can take a little bit of leg room away. >> Westjet is planning to add more seats to some of its bigger planes. It is also going to draw an ultralow fare category for people who are willing to fly without any carry-on luggage. The airline is also asking ottawa to freeze government imposed passenger fees, which pay for airport maintenance and other projects. >> Akshay: and we have some breaking news from the sports world. It's also one of the worst-kept secret secrets in basketball. Toronto will be awarded a women's franchise league today. The team will be owned by the larry tannenbaum group. Toronto will mostly play at the coca-cola coliseum, but will also have other games at the scotiabank arena and will even play some in vancouver and montréal. The announcement is happening at 9 a.m. You can watch it live on ctv news channel. >> Oiler fans, are you ready? >> Akshay: the oilers take on the stars. This will be their toughest test yet. The stars are considered one of the best teams of the nhl. The oilers are coming off an emotional thriller. Puck-drops tonight at 6:30 mountain time. >> Akshay: a rescued pigeon in B.C. is making himself right at home and is already building a new wardrobe. >> Show the people your diaper. >> Akshay: a farmer rescued this pigeon last may. It was found in rough shape in a box in burnaby park. Now he is really living the life. Chrstie brought him home. Now he has custom made diapers. She changes him every few hours and he gets a daily bath. >> Lindsey: people are amazing. The fact that she is doing this. There a couple of things in that story. >> Kelsey: there are a couple of left turns. >> Lindsey: I have to say that the woman who makes pigeon pants. I have many questions about that. Who is this woman and where can I see that for a video for sidebar? I will be looking that up later. >> Kelsey: if you go to etsy and

search for overalls. They are really cute. >> Akshay: it's a thing. There are so many pants available. >> Lindsey: how much are they? >> Kelsey: $45. Maybe I would pay $10. >> Akshay: many of my pants are cheaper, sometimes. Joggers. >> Lindsey: thanks for bringing that to us. Weird story. >> Kelsey: I do have your national forecast coming up in 15 minutes' time. Here is what we are talking about. We have slowly rising temperatures in parts of the prairies. When I am saying "slowly" I am emphasizeing that word. Elsewhere in the region, there is heavy rain forecasted for tonight. We already have warnings in effect. Elsewhere in canada, it is less humid today. We had a cold front go through and it prompted severe weather. It has reduced the humidity significantly. For now, here is a look at what we can expect for today. >> Lindsey: the organization that advocates for people with allergies in québec is calling on a new approach. It affects 2% of children in canada. But allergy québec says that blanket ban is ineffective. Given the changing reality of food allergies. With more on this is jennifer gerdits. With food allergy canada. Good morning to you. What do you make of this idea? >> Good morning. I think ensuring that every child is safe at school is the goal of every teacher. It's the goal of every parent. When we get into that conversation about how to do that, the conversation gets centred on this idea of bans and removing bans. When really what the conversation needs to be about is education on how to keep these children safe. Education on food allergy. And then what are the practical policies and tactics that can be used in a school setting to support those children. >> Lindsey: there are currently 9 food groups that account for all allergies. The argument that you shouldn't just ban one food item. It's more than that now. What do you think about that view? >> I think it is a very valid view. When you think food allergy in children. You can't just think about peanuts and trea tree nuts. You need to be thinking about eggs and milk. It's stepping back ask saying what is the comprehensive approach that schools need to take to help these children stay safe. Bans can be or food restrictions can be merited in some circumstances. But it's things like, does the community understand food allergy. Do they know how to support. Do they have the cleaning protocols in place? Are they eating in the classroom? Are there cleaning protocols in place afterwards to ensure that the environment can be safe so that the children can focus on learning and not thinking about the possibility of an allergic reaction. >> Lindsey: are there instantceinstances when blanket bans are in place. >> I want to call them restrictions. The environments where those are merited is in the case where the developmental readiness -- the individual impacted isn't able to self-manage or their peers in the classroom don't understand how to support that child. And so, in those situations, restrictions can be merited because it's really hard to manage without having the ability to restrict a particular food. And again, it could be any food. That's the conversation.

