CFRN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 07:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #14

their phones too. And one researcher I spoke with recommends being mindful with designated time away from your phone. >> Storing it in a drawer, for example, or mindful meals when everyone's at the dinner table, the phones our way. Cristina tenaglia, ctv news, toronto. >> When you think about working out, sometimes you just don't want to be bothered. That's why there's a women's only club within a club here to explain with move body athletic is at a good morning, abby morning. So tell me about the women's only area in all of its amenities. >> Absolutely. So we have a sauna steam room in the woman section that you can access by going to the locker room. Also showers. There's a private woman's only pool as and then when you come out of the locker rooms, there is a private woman's only work at area. We have cardio machines, dumbbells kettlebells pretty much everything that you could think of as well as squat rocks, same as every equipment that we have upstairs. And we also have our private woman studio, which is called the move studio. We have classes such as bar physique, drums, muscles, emotion, all that stuff. >> We're at the squat rack it now you're going to show me how it's done. Let's go, let's go began >> So it's our lovely pink bar going to have you take your hands and put shoulder with the part that you're go under the bar. Good place right on your back right about perfect, you know, bring your feet wants to forward just under you can't good player has a little bit closer in good and that will take a deep breath and stand straight up. >> And take one step back and think this is only 35 haha, so few shoulder with the part. >> Good, you're going to squeeze those. I was down, take a nice deep breath in and then I'm going to view hinge or hips back to push them behind you and then sit down as far as you comfortably on this. And then you're going to exxon come back up. Good. Let's go to her tumour there. So heads back beautiful. That's a great squad. Working the quads work in the glutes. Yeah. And one more one more as so what do you hear from your cup club members about the women's only area and why is it so special to them >> There's lots of reasons we have, obviously lots of great equipment. It's a nice private people can come and work out it's often less busy than the officers as well. We hit the peak times of the gym. >> I can be a little bit quieter of his own to work out. It's good vibes and hear. Abby, thank you so much for joining us this morning. If you want more information on the body athletic in kona, hawaii athletic dot com. >> Still ahead, a beer stops in for a snack at a bird feeder in the united states. And more than a dozen service dogs are preparing to spread their wings after completing their training programs. >> Seeing him today on stage, graduating with his cap and gown with his family. That really means a lot to me.

( ) ( ) ( ) >> A 52, a live look through the river valley skycam a nice mix of sun and cloud. As we start off this new work week today. Nice and warm as well. Our high 22 average seasonal high for today is 21. So nice to be around that. The nice mix of sun and cloud wind light tomorrow, a bit breezy 23 for a high in a little bit more cloud coming into the picture. And then wednesday, a better shift. We do start off with a slight chance of showers early day, 17 for a high and then 15 16 for friday and thursday. Slight chance of showers, both days. A little bit of a turnaround on the weekend. We start to see things warm up back to the 20's for sunday. That's the first weekend of june. And as we head into the first week of june, it looks like temperatures hold in the 20's. Looks like monday and tuesday, a slight chance of showers into the afternoon. Other than that, warmer start to next month. As we go throughout today, a nice mix of sun and cloud. 22 for a high, very nice start to the new work week. The court. Thanks cory. >> More than a dozen service dogs will now help people throughout the province. After graduating from their training program, the nonprofit organization dogs with wings held the grads amount ceremony to show off the hard work the dogs have put in over the last few years. Ctv's mid explains almost like a proud >> Dog mom. Moment denike of power has been raising 3 year-old charger for a year. Training him on a variety of things, including how he can make his way through a busy mall. >> There's escalator that west also he would have to learn how to go up an escalator down an escalator going up stairs going down the stairs and west at mall is a very busy mall. >> Now that he's graduated charger will become an autism service dog learning how to do task that specifically help those on the autism spectrum, who might be trained to how to lay on them, if they're feeling discomfort, if they're feeling stressed, he could lay on them and do a squish, which means he pushes into their chest with their head until they're feeling calm. Charter isn't the only one 15 other service dogs walk the stage 2. Graduating from dogs with wings, hundreds of people gathered in west edmonton on sunday, taking pictures of the service dogs in their cap and gown. >> I think this is the best part of my job. I love seeing how the dogs are with their clients. Seen the dogs graduate from their programs as a full circle moment for some at dogs with wings. >> Who look after animals themselves? >> It's really incredible and as hard as it is to say goodbye to the dogs, seeing them with their kind of their final the client that they're going to live with basically for the rest of their life. >> It's, it's full circle giving service dogs like charger a forever person to help. This is why I'm doing it to make a difference to make someone's life better. >> And so seeing him today on stage graduating with his cap and gown with his family. That really means a lot to me. >> At mid ctv news, edmonton. >> Upper theatre sometimes welcomes uninvited guests like squirrels. But what this couple in massachusetts saw was unexpected. >> It opened the door, I saw the bear turned around, closed the door. And I want to provide >> A large black bear was caught helping itself to a cd snack one night recently. It wasn't too hard to get rid of him, saying they banged on some pots and pans to scare him away. And for now, the couple's dog is staying inside and the bird feeder has come down. The man is caught on camera close call with an orca is going viral for all the wrong reasons and use. The new zealander was recently slapped with a fine after the country's department of conservation shared video showing the man leaping from a boat. They call it an attempted body slam of one of the mammals. In a release, the agency did a deep dive on the incident, calling the man's actions stupid, irresponsible and a shocking disregard for the orca's welfare social media users overwhelmingly agree saying

