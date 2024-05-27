CFRN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 07:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #8

vacations this year. >> Here's a look at your edmonton gas prices. I wish I had better news for you. It's been going in the wrong direction. Average gas cost at a $1.56. Point for not too far from the highest gas price of a dollar. 59.9. So the majority of gas prices we are seeing are in the dollar. 50's, lowest gas price. That is a temple. That is located on maple ridge at a dollar 43.9, but a very few stations in the dollar. 40's. ( ) ( ) ( ) Go to royalcanadiancircus.ca. Hearts and lungs and liver too Pancreas tissue! your mom would like to donate these. Make sure of this, please! r windows and doors are foggy, wasting energy, or damaged Reflect window & Door can help! From residential to commercial, they offer a full range of Windows and Doors, along with a wide selection of Hardware and replacement parts! Add beauty to your home with Reflect Window & Door! At Crystal Glass, we're dedicated to making sure that our customers have the best experience possible. -From the service technicians to the receptionist, it's like a masterclass in customer service. Book an appointment by calling 310-glass or by visiting crystalglass.ca - From rinkboards... ...to surfboards. Scoring goals to scoring deals. - nuuuuuge! - Yay! - Penalties to pints. From breakaways to getaways. There's a shot! Ryan Nugent-Hopkins! - Childhood dreams to making dreams come true. - My wem, my way. Soil is where it all begins, find out where it goes from there with Fields to Forks The stories straight from our community. The farmers, the manufacturers & the distributers who love what they do, and do it right here. Fields to Forks, the process the people, the passion. Learn more at fieldstoforks.ca and oilers home crowd will be behind the team when they take on the dallas stars tonight at 6.30. >> The western conference final is tied at one game apiece. As many as 3 businesses are damaged after an early morning fire at a strip mall in mill woods, crews were able to get the flames under control in about an hour. Fire officials say no one was in the building when the fire started. Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a police officer shot a man at a gas station over the weekend. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Papa new guinea's national disaster centre says more than 2000 people, maybe bear buried alive after a landslide. >> They're trying to rescue whatever they can >> By using the taking 6. Speights. At the cultural forks. And their hands. Of course. >> A government officials says the nation has now asked for international help after the landslide friday. Officials say people have been hesitant to bring in heavy machinery to remove debris instead choosing to look for bodies and survivors by hand. There are also fears that water flowing below the debris could lead to another landslide. The united nations originally estimated about 670 people were killed. People from fort nelson bc can start heading home today after a wildfire forced them from their homes more than 2 weeks ago. >> They can start making decisions to come back. It at 8 o'clock. >> The roadblocks we'll come down. >> The evacuation order is lifting, allowing about 4700 people to return home. The are being told to gas up first and bring a few days worth of food and supplies. They're also being told to be patient because traffic is expected to be heavy. The park early in wildfire is still burning out of control, though people in fort nelson are being warned they may have to leave again at a moment's notice. The deadline for pro-palestinian protesters to leave their encampment at the university of toronto is here. But there are no signs they're going anywhere. >> You have to continue to propose committees, but we want

commitments. We and we want this closure and we want to >> This is the scene this morning on campus showing all the tents and signs are still there. Negotiations were held over the weekend within cabinet leaders giving school officials there counteroffer on friday, the university issued a trespass order to protesters giving them until this morning to clear out. The school says it will seek a court injunction to force them to leave. Protesters are holding a rally right now to call on the school to meet their demands. 18 people are confirmed dead in the united states after severe storms and tornadoes obliterated homes and buildings over the weekend. >> You know, he's so fast. And it's you know, the only thing I can say is just, it seems to weather alerts really. >> The worst of the damage is in texas, oklahoma and arkansas. And children and families are among the dead in texas. More than 100 counties are under a disaster declaration. A state of emergency was just declared into kentucky this morning because of damage from high winds and tornadoes. Sunday's indianapolis 500 was also delayed because of severe weather. The extreme weather is now shifting east with severe storms expected from alabama up to new york city. It's the same system that's causing thunderstorms in ontario and quebec. >> It is 7.22. And you're taking a live look through the river valley. Skycam driven by capital gmc buick 34th avenue, edmonton, 8 degrees. A beautiful start to the day here in edmonton as we see through the river valley, skycam a nice mix of sun and clouds starting off. We've got a lot of sundre fleck ting off of the river valley and a lot of the building. So get your sunglasses for your morning commute. You'll need them this afternoon as well. We are at 8 degrees a little bit warmer to the east. Lloyd 12 cold lake 11 fort mcmurray, 11 off to the west, a little bit cooler as we take a look. We've got some cloud off to the west, bring some showers towards slave lake areas north of westlock, also fort mcmurray to cold lake, some scattered showers there for us, we're seeing mostly clear skies, especially east of the city, a little bit of cloud coming in from the west. We should see that breakup as it pushes to the east. So it won't be clouds moving into blanketing the area. It will be a mix of sun and cloud as we go throughout the day today. Temperature our high, we're going for 22 wind light throughout the day, a little bit breezy this evening. Overall, a fantastic start to the new work week, a call. Thanks cory. >> Canadians facing the high cost of living don't appear to be putting the brakes on summer travel. Some are prepared to spend more money this year on vacations compared to last year. All the where they're willing to travel will matter. Ctv's kamille karmali explains. >> Pack your bags and get ready. To take off going to italy going to france and greece. The summer travel season is here. This couple heading to italy. To tie the knot. No issues with their guests dipping into their savings to save the date. Everyone was like super thrilled for an excuse to like travel because they haven't had been able to for the last active for years. >> Despite economic pressures, deloitte's summer outlook shows this year. More canadians are willing to vacation more than three-quarters of canadians surveyed say. >> They plan to spend the same or more on summer trips this year, while only 18% won't be travelling at all. With the average canadian paying roughly $2400 for their vacation this year. People really weren't able to travel much in in 2021. 22. >> And there's still a little bit of pent-up demand that people really want to take that trip. A list of camp. >> But while travellers are willing to spend more this summer, the also prioritizing keeping trips local 3 quarters of canadians plan to stay in the country with two-thirds of those planning a road trip this summer. And of those hopping on a plane, nearly half will fly within canada, airports across the country, including here at pearson in toronto say the travel season really picks up in late june. And this year's expected to be busier than last with more passengers per day. >> The christmas holidays for tree troubles. The last thing they want to cut based on the surveys. >> That said, like we said, we've already seen with inflation all over. Who knows how long that will last. >> So a trip abroad for now, knowing they can always come back. >> When mind like doing something domestically one time. I know like out east, some lesser gorgeous. >> To backpack in their own backyard. Kamil karamali, ctv news, toronto. >> A beautiful new fitness facility just opened up in northeast edmonton. We're at move body athletic and we're here with gm marc posse. Good morning. Marc. Good morning. What makes move body athletic such a different

