CFRN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 07:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #8

benefiting from the generosity of albertans. >> It's really exciting to be part of this playoff run has were the last canadian team. So everybody is rooting for edmonton and that means everyone's reading for all the kids in oil country. >> One of the recipients in this round of the oilers playoff fifty-fifty is make-a-wish. Canada says more than 500 kids in alberta are waiting for a wish and it gets more referrals every weeks. Last year. It also granted the wishes of 4 kids across canada who wanted to meet the oilers. The ymca of northern alberta and every kid deserves a shot will also benefit. Meantime, vancouver's mayor has made good on his bed with sohi from round 2. Ken sim says saying a bet is a bat and the oilers flag is now flying at vancouver city hall. Some also extended to cheers to the last canadian team standing. >> Yeah, that's right. And >> That's actor and comedian tim meadows wrapped in the edmonton oilers to promote his upcoming comedy shows. He also he says he watched game 6, 7, and the oil is what so he could be good luck. Charm meadows is known for his work on saturday night live in the movie mean girls find a list of other celebs supporting the oilers. You can visit ctvnewsedmonton.ca. Metis and closer to home fans of all ages are excited about the oilers making it to the 3rd round. >> Haha. >> He has an even sip that coke yet. I don't know where that energy is coming from. That's 12 year-old. Fisher stevenson of redcliff alberta celebrating the oilers final win against vancouver in or less than since before he can remember. Fisher didn't inherit his love of the team from his dad. No, no cause. Curtis is a dedicated leafs fan despite growing up here in alberta. Still, fisher has his prediction for this next series locked in and the reluctance support of his we love to see it. Can you are seeing some of the list of the surprising oilers fan celebrity oilers fans? Yeah, schools on the list. So that's julia white. I think his name right yet. >> But I do that. I want to just say that flag in vancouver at city hall, purpose. Let's take a look at the drive times on the map as >> Get going through the rush hour here on friday morning. We do have a collision tell you about southbound 82nd street near 127 avenue. So be aware of that and things are slowing down because of volume. Northbound 17th street near the sherwood park freeway, but otherwise pretty green out there as we get through the early stages of rush hour, so hopefully stays the same for the next little while. Still ahead, hackers making good on their promise to release data stolen from london drugs. Plus, the university of toronto issues an ultimatum to students to end their encampments. And more than 100 people may be dead after a landslide and papa new guinea. >> Here's a look at your mitts and gas prices going in the wrong direction. Average gas cost going up a few more cents today, a dollar 56.1 getting close the highs, gas price of $1.58 point nights, we're seeing most stations now in the dollar 50's, very few in the dollar. 40's, the lowest gas price that I could find it was at a $1.43. 0.9

>> Brought to you by encore by epcor, you could say with a lower electricity rates. >> The oilers outlasting the dallas stars for a one nothing series lead in the western conference. Final captain connor mcdavid with the double ot winner. Well, this will try to take a 2 nothing series lead tomorrow night. Newly table changes to legislation targeting municipality rolls back the province's power to remove councillors and bylaws. The president of the rural municipalities of alberta says the cabinet powers are still 2 brought. 25,000 people in this province live with inflammatory bowel disease, including crohn's and colitis. A recent study shows many people are not managing their disease, leading to red flags in major health issues. Joining us this morning is doctor, you jesse simple dean was based here in edmonton and was part of that study. So doctors first talk about what is this disease? >> Well, thank you for having inflammatory bowel disease is basically an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the bowels. And as you might be able to understand. That may carry a certain stigma with it, with patients not wanting to talk about it so much. And that's why this kind of. Opportunity is very important because it normalizes that conversation. >> So let's talk about your role in this study. What did you find? So I lead the charge on the the canadian arm of the global podcast study, which included edmonton and lethbridge as sites. >> The intention of the study was to see if we're meeting our treatment targets to make our patients lives as good as possible. And we also wanted to understand how physicians and patients perceptions of in front of how well they were doing aligned with those treatment targets that we're looking at and that the results are quite striking. In fact, we found that about 50% of patients had red flags suggesting suboptimal disease control. 90% of those patients were experiencing impaired quality of life measures. And this is very important because it could lead to further complications down the road, such as hospitalizations and surgeries. >> And so that seems like a huge number as it did it. Take you aback to find >> It it really did surprising that surprised me even more in fact, was that 80% of patients had either the position of the pit peace and feeling that they were actually doing well, even though they were not meeting their treatment targets. Interesting, so how do we boost that up? How do we change that if there are people out there who are. >> Leaving some optimally, as you say, but thought they were fine. >> So I think this comes down to patients being able to talk more freely with their physician about what they're going through both the symptoms of, but also with how things are going at home, how things are going with regards to work and really not minimizing the symptoms, which we all kind of tend to do because we just have to push on with with life. >> So what's your advice for people who are at home that maybe have this disease or have concerns with their doctor, because I think for most of us, we walk into a doctor's office. We don't want us to be seen as were complaining or something like that. How do we encourage people to speak up when the when they think something is off. >> So I think again, though, it is important to be open and honest with your physician about what is going on with you and and to and really we are there to listen. So physicians are there to listen, even though we may not always have all the time in the world, but but we really do want to hear how especially a chronic disease like inflammatory bowel disease is impacting our in every aspect of their life. >> And for people with ibd or those who may be suspecting some symptoms, which they be looking for. >> So so really, you know, the, the the big factors, the quality of life included things like fatigue, urgency about have its, you know, basically being interrupted several times a day, not being able to attend to their work fully. So those are very important things. I'm not being able to do the things you want to do with your children or be able to go out on a date or be able to do those things that all of us sort of take for granted, sometimes. And those are really important to bring up with with your doctor. >> Yeah, certainly will take her own health seriously. Doctor, thanks so much for coming in. Sure, he's very much some of the study with us and some advice if you'd like to learn more, you can visit crohn's and colitis. Dot ca.

a day, not being able to attend to their work fully. So those are very important things. I'm not being able to do the things you want to do with your children or be able to go out on a date or be able to do those things that all of us sort of take for granted, sometimes. And those are really important to bring up with with your doctor. >> Yeah, certainly will take her own health seriously. Doctor, thanks so much for coming in. Sure, he's very much some of the study with us and some advice if you'd like to learn more, you can visit crohn's and colitis. Dot ca. >> You're taking a live look through the river valley, skycam driven by capital gmc buick 34th avenue edmonton. It's 7:23 7 degrees. Look at that nice and bright as we start very nice conditions to start this friday morning. Temperatures across the province, we are seeing some cooler spot slave-like 3 jasper, one red deer, 3 red deer was at the freezing mark last hour. So it jumped up a little bit most temperatures, though, in the mid-single digits throughout the province. As we take a look at the satellite radar areas in the north, partly cloudy as we move a little bit further south, we see a little bit more cloud in our region, but it is breaking up. And as we go throughout the rest of the morning, we'll continue to see a little bit more sun. And then as we go throughout the afternoon, it looks like a nice mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Temperature for today, our high is 16 so pretty nice to warmer than we've been throughout the week. Wind light again, a nice mix of sun and cloud. I think overall, a really nice friday forecast. It's pretty nice heading into tomorrow. Have those details, your 5.10 day forecast. Still to come, a cat. >> Thank you, cory. Will australian media is reporting more than 100 people have been killed in a landslide in papa new guinea. >> We've seen on the websites that there was a 4.5. it's quite in the area. About 4 days ago. So that could have. Shaken things up a bit. >> It's not clear how many people have been killed because of the northern the, the areas northern and remote. It's believed 6 villages have been hit. The landslide buried more than 100 homes when it hit around 3 this morning. Meantime, israel's military says it has recovered the bodies of 3 hostages in gaza. 130 israeli hostages have been held there since october. The families have been asking the government to accept a cease-fire deal too. Bring them home. The bodies of the 3 hostages were found in the town of jabaliya in northern gaza. Israel's defence force as they were killed october 7th and their bodies were taken into gaza. It is a pivotal day for pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto. The school has delivered an ultimatum. >> Should an agreement not be reached. We will issue a notice of trespass and pursue any subsequent legal steps. >> The trespass notice lies that they spread about us about hate speech. They continue to talk about lay the groundwork for a violence clearing. >> Yesterday, the university said the students have 24 hours to respond to its offer. Students are demanding the school disclose financial ties to israel and divest for many investments. They also want the u of t 2 and partnerships with israeli university, something the school says it will not do on the grounds of academic freedom. The student group plans to respond in a news conference today. London drugs says hackers have started releasing some stolen data after the company refused to pay a 25 million dollar ransom. One cybersecurity expert thinks the data could contain sensitive information. >> It could be things like feller information, disciplinary proceedings, protest and in some cases led >> The hacking group called lockbit claiming responsibility for the april 28th cyber attack. London drugs says more than 300 gigabytes of data was stolen, including employee information. It says the data leak is deeply distressing. The company's offering credit monitoring and protection to workers who may be affected. London drugs says it does not believe any customer information was stolen. And it's 2 weeks today since more than or about 5,000 people in fort nelson bc were forced out by wildfire. The green light to come home could some come soon. For. Nelson's mayor says people could start heading back by monday or tuesday. An emergency operation centres back in the community, some doctors and workers from essential businesses like grocery stores and gas stations have returned for. Nelson's mayor says rain has helped keep the park or lake fire in check and the imminent risk to the community has been reduced. >> I'm nicole lapin, just outside rogers place for oilers fans celebrated last night's win. We'll have more on this of your home, so don't ignore

