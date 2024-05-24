CFRN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

ever put on it, but they have things like... We have a paper dress part of the 1968 campaign for pierre elliott trudeau. >> Reporter: those artifacts just a few of the tens of millions carefully catalogued and stored by library and archives canada. That may be on display this weekend when the public gets a rare look inside. >> I think we all know there isn't one history of canada. There are many histories of canada and at library and archives canada we want to reflect everyone's stories. >> The original is... >> Reporter: the precious collection largely housed in gatineau contains 425,000 works of art, 22 million books, the two original constitutions. >> A photo album from 1879. 1880. >> Reporter: and millions of photographs, films and government records. Many of the items stored inside their brand new net zero facility are digitally catalogued and accessible by robots that move around seven storey vaults. Each vault is temperature and humidity controlled. It's also fireproof and designed to keep a single piece of paper in perfect condition for up to 500 years. >> This is audabon. >> Reporter: a state of the art facility housing items whose access is usually tightly controlled. This friday and saturday, though, they'll be open to the public. >> So they're going to get a chance to see some of the treasures in our collections because we do have the fifth largest collections in the world. >> Reporter: a collection built by canadians for canadians. Annie bergeron-oliver, ctv news, gatineau. >> Todd: great stuff. And that's it for us tonight. I'm todd van der hayden. For omar sachedina and all of us here at "ctv national news," thank you for watching and have a great rest of your night. [ ] [ ] The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children. (Dramatic music)

Good evening, the edmonton oilers open the western conference final tonight in dallas against the stars. So once fierce rivalry, this is the first postseason meeting between the teams since 2003. It was a quiet first period is the team's got a feel for each other. Will spare you that and hit right to the second. Alright. Instead, the game went to double overtime. And unfortunately because of techno know we do have the goal. We thought we didn't, but here it is double ot whipped. >> 32 >> Seconds, he redirected from the slot. >> Captain connor makes up for that earlier hesitation and missed opportunities opportunity as he redirects the overtime winner past jake oettinger. Edmonton takes game one and the series lead. And after the game, mcdavid reflected on the 4 minute high sticking penalty. He took it over time and how the team stepped up. >> Thank you guys for so long. Really long, really I hated every second of it. But you know, the guys did. >> But amazing job. Thousands were others faithful packed into ice district watching the game together inside the arena outside in the fan zone and in the moss pit after the game after that, when a deliriously happy crowd loving it. Game 2 is saturday, 6 o'clock mountain time, the puck drop. That's also in dallas. Around 3 means a new round of charities benefiting from the generosity of albertans. >> It's really exciting to be part of this playoff run has were the last canadian team. So everybody is rooting for edmonton and that means everyone's reading for all the kids in oil country. >> One of the recipients in this round of their oilers playoffs. Fifty-fifty is make-a-wish canada and says more than 500 kids in alberta are waiting for a wish and it gets more referrals every week. Last year. It also granted the wishes of 4 kids across canada wanted to meet the oilers. The ymca of northern alberta and every kid deserves a shot. Also benefits. In other news, a 15 year-old killed tuesday night near saint albert is being remembered by his best friend. He says brodin radomski was loving and caring and will be greatly missed. Police have charged a 40 year-old man with his second degree murder in his death. Nav sangha reports. >> Etched into a tree across and the message will meet again left in memory of 15 year-old brodin. Radomski. He was killed here tuesday evening. His best friend seth matheson says he heard about what happened the next morning. >> And broke me, I can believe I would never see him again. >> Matheson says radomski was walking his dog with his mom when he was stabbed. Radomski is mother has been texting him. >> He was in a bit of pain, but didn't cry. And his mom was able to tell him how much he loved term. And how proud she was of him. Radomski and matheson knew each other, their whole lives, both the same age. They did everything together. We love to go camping. Camping was our favourite. We would every summer I >> Can count them on times you want. They both played on the same hockey team and they just started to go to school together for the first time at lorne akins. We're supposed to go to high school together

next paul kane. >> And I just can't that isn't going to be something I'm going to be experiencing with him. >> He says that is the hardest part thinking about the future, a future he won't get to spend with his best friend his that he will always be in my >> By my side and I know he will be. Looking down on me, just knowing I'm just strong and I can do this. >> Police have charged 40 year-old keith james landry with second-degree murder. Police believe he knew 15 year-old radomski nav sangha, ctv news, edmonton. >> Meanwhile, a couple is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide. Earlier this month, police discovered the body of a 65 year-old man and a home near 135 a avenue and 68th street almost 2 weeks ago. Investigators are not releasing the cause of death. And police say the homicide of a 34 year-old man last week appears to be random. Clinton can tell was found injured on a sidewalk in 102nd street and kingsway. He died in hospital. The medical examiner says he was stabbed. Police arrested a 31 year-old man shortly after they say he's also suspected in a robbery at a nearby transit station. Police believe others were involved in the robbery and homicide. The accused is facing second-degree murder and robbery charges. Contentious legislation that will overhaul local elections and give cabinet the power to to have bylaws where city councillors is changing under the changes. Cabinet will not be able to order a vote for councillor to be recalled and outlines criteria for when a by law will be repealed. Chelan skulski explains. Local leaders critical of the bill say provincial powers remain to brought. >> I recognize the concerns of our municipal partners. And >> 4 weeks after it was introduced alberta's municipal affairs minister is changing bill 20. The new legislation will introduce political parties to local elections span voting tabulators in give cabinet the power to remove a city by-law or councillor. >> We will retain the ability for cabinet to order a vote of the electors to remove a councillor. This is similar to the recall petition process that could be launched by a resident. >> Under the changes, cabinet will now be able to order a vote for a councillor to be recalled. The amendment also clarifies when cabinet can remove a by-law in now limits that power to a by-law exceeds the authority of the city or town conflicts with the municipal government act. Provincial policy or is unconstitutional. >> This is a large tax hanging over all of our heads. >> The president of the rural municipalities of alberta remains disappointed in the legislation, saying cabinet powers are still too broad. >> Extremely onerous, it could be subject to it's really poorly written legislation as it relates to understanding what the intent was. We still have the concerns. Well, I don't know if you can consider. >> 7 minutes on the phone a few weeks ago in a minute and a half, a couple of days ago consultation, but it certainly isn't on my side. Alberta municipalities president tyler gandam says he will continue to fight the bill. >> Take a step back and say we realize that overhaul of local democracy is serious business and that before we to make any changes, we need to actually engage with the people whose voices were about to take away. >> City councillor andrew knack wants to see the bill killed completely and brought back next fall after consultation is complete. The bill is expected to pass 3rd reading before the spring sitting ends next thursday. Chelan skulski, ctv news, edmonton. >> Record wildfire seasons have been seen not just in alberta, but across canada as well. Earlier this month, thousands were forced to leave their fort mcmurray homes as a wildfire advanced example. Insurers can point to both the importance of protecting your property in advance valdes-carletti reports on the coverage you need. And on some new options. >> People are back in their homes in fort mcmurray after being forced to evacuate 2 weeks ago as a wildfire threat in their homes. While many were prepared by packing their bags and important documents, there's more to consider, especially about insurance, standard home and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by wildfire and >> Really any type of fire, including smoke damage, rob to pre with the insurance bureau of canada says coverage often goes beyond what's inside your home. >> Including coverage for accommodations during a mass evacuation. >> So this standard coverage remains readily available throughout canada. Even if you live in some of the high-risk wildfire zones. >> He says insurance prices are based on risk meeting people who live in fire zones, such as fort mcmurray could pay higher premiums, doesn't really matter how much it is. For me. Anyways. It could go up 10 20 $50. I would still pay it because I want to make sure that my stuff is protected. Dupree says policies are locked in and shouldn't change of a wildfire. It to happen close to your home. Insurance companies are highly competitive, offering different products to stand out intact. Insurance has launched a pilot project in alberta and bc to add physical protection to homes. Trump

