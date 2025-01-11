CFP semifinal reactions: Ohio State proves too much for Texas, advances to championship vs. Notre Dame | College Football Power Hour

The College Football Playoff Championship is set as Ohio State defeats Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl and advances to face Notre Dame for the CFP title. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman analyze this game as Ohio State impressed on both sides of the ball and QB Will Howard stepped up in a big way right when the Buckeyes needed him to. Texas’s defense held Ohio State as well as anyone has this season, but big mistakes on offense in the final minutes of the game and poor play calling cost them in the end.

The trio name their “Power House” and “Power Outage” including props to Ohio State’s defense and why it’s time for Ryan Day haters to back off. Plus, Ohio State opens as a 10-point favorite vs. Notre Dame in the championship—is that unfair to Notre Dame?

(0:21) Ohio State vs. Texas recap

(19:29) Power Hour Power House

(19:38) Power Hour Power House: Ohio State defensive line

(20:14) Power Hour Power House: Ohio State defensive staff

(21:40) Power Hour Power House: Jack Sawyer

(23:11) Power Hour Power House: CFP semifinals

(24:20) Power Hour Power Outage

(24:22) Power Hour Power Outage: CFP seeding

(24:56) Power Hour Power Outage: Ryan Day haters

(25:40) Power Hour Power Outage: Texas run game

(27:20) Ohio State opens as favorite vs. Notre Dame

Jack Sawyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates during the trophy ceremony after beating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 to win the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

