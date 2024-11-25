CFP rankings show how to watch: TV channel, live stream, time

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2024 college football season has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability, marked by significant upsets and surprising victories throughout the first 13 weeks. As we enter the final stretch of the season, the competition for a spot in the College Football Playoff is intensifying.

The third ranking after Week 12 predicted the top four front-running teams in the newly formatted 12-team playoff bracket. Big Ten powerhouse Oregon secured the top position in both the ranking and the bracket for the third consecutive week. SEC newcomer Texas took the third spot in the rankings but got boosted to No. 2 in the bracket. Miami was ranked No. 8 but moved up to No. 3 in the bracket as the projected ACC champion, while Boise State (ranked No. 12), out of the Mountain Wes, tgot the No. 4 seed in the bracket as the next best projected conference champion..

Here’s a guide on watching the fourth of six College Football Playoff ranking shows. These shows reveal the rankings each week and set the stage for the playoff race.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

When College Football Playoff rankings come out

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff rankings show. All times are in Eastern Time:

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon - 4 p.m.

What time is CFP Rankings?

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

CFP Rankings projections, predictions

Paul Myerberg

Oregon Georgia Miami Boise State Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Penn State Tennessee SMU Indiana Arizona State

Blake Toppmeyer

Oregon Georgia SMU Boise State Ohio State Penn State Notre Dame Texas Tennessee Miami Indiana BYU

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Miami Georgia Tennessee Indiana Boise State SMU Alabama

Austin Mock, The Athletic:

Oregon Georgia Miami Iowa State Ohio State Penn State Texas Notre Dame Indiana SMU Tennessee Boise State

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

This season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, a significant change from the four teams selected for the playoff field over the past decade.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five conference champions, who will automatically secure bids. The highest-ranked four teams will receive a first-round bye and will advance directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight ranked teams will compete for spots in the 5-12 bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team. The fifth-ranked conference champion will earn a seeding based on its ranking and will earn the No. 12 seed if it is out of the top 12.

