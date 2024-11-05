CFP rankings channel today: How to watch first College Football Playoff poll

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The first look at the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff has arrived.

Months of build-up and anticipation surrounding the new look of college football's postseason will be cashed in on Tuesday as the first CFP rankings will be released at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

And while Oregon is considered the consensus No. 1 team by many heading into Tuesday's CFP bracket unveiling, Tuesday's top-12 release will answer several questions that have been posed over the last 10 weeks of the college football season.

Perhaps the most notable of the questions surrounding the CFP is who the seven at-large teams – i.e., seeds No. 5 through 11 – will be, as this year's new format allows for teams with two losses on their résumé to make the field.

Here's what to know on how to watch Tuesday's CFP rankings release show, including a look at future CFP rankings release scheduled dates:

What channel are CFP rankings today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo

ESPN will nationally televise the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Streaming options for the CFP ranking release show include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials).

When do College Football playoff rankings release?

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's unveiling of the top-12 College Football Playoff rankings will be the first of six releases leading up to the final CFP rankings on Sunday, Dec. 8.

College Football Playoff rankings TV schedule

All six of the College Football Playoff rankings release shows will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of when the CFP rankings will be released on ESPN:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 5: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 12: 8:30 p.m.* | ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 8: Noon | ESPN

* The second set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled between games at the Champions Classic.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

