CFP rankings analysis, Ohio State-Michigan and Week 14 predictions in College Football Fix

The College Football Playoff rankings release before the penultimate week of the season have created some clarity on where things stand ahead of Selection Sunday next month.

Mississippi and Alabama got knocked back and look to be long shots to make the field as an at-large team. The loss by the Crimson Tide at Oklahoma also raised some serious questions about the Kalen DeBoer and the challenges of following a coaching great like Nick Saban. Clemson, meanwhile, got a boost in their hopes by slotting ahead of those two SEC schools. Could the Tigers get in the field with a defeat of South Carolina if there are some upsets Saturday?

Speaking of Week 14, there are some huge games to watch. Ohio State-Michigan might have lost some luster but it's still critical for the Buckeyes and Ryan Day. Texas and Texas A&M renew their rivalry with SEC title game implications. Are Georgia, Tennessee and Notre Dame possible upset victims? The chaotic Big 12 race with four teams tied for first also will sort itself out. Who will be the big winners?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings reactions, Week 14 preview | Podcast