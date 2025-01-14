USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When is CFP national championship? How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

We started with 12. Was that too many? That's yet to be seen, but after weeks and weeks of anticipation, we've finally reached the conclusion of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, and it's two teams that no one really expected to make it this far.

For starters, the Ohio State Buckeyes came into this tournament limping after a tough defeat at the hands of Michigan. Sure, they'd done great throughout the rest of their season, but Michigan was barely a .500 team at season's end. How could a national champion lose to them, right? Well, after resounding victories over Tennessee, Oregon, and most recently Texas, the Buckeyes are on the verge of proving everyone wrong.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, hasn't been quite as dominant in these playoffs, but it doesn't matter how you get the win after all. Notre Dame earned victories over Indiana, a Carson Beck-less Georgia squad, and Penn State to earn their spot in the championship. Can they pull off another upset to claim their first title since 1988?

Here's when the biggest game of the season is going down.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

When is the CFP national championship game?

The national championship game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia – regular home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS.

Where will the national championship be televised?

The national championship game will broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The game can also be live streamed on ESPN+, the ESPN app and Fubo, which is offering a free trial.

How to watch College Football Playoff national championship, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:

Date: Monday, Jan. 20

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo, ESPN+

College Football Playoff results

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Friday, Jan. 10

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Thursday, Jan. 2

College Football Playoff first round

No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State all had first-round byes.

Friday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 21

