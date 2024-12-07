USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Who will make CFP? Expert predictions for College Football Playoff bracket

By Sunday afternoon, after months of anticipation and weeks of intensifying debate, the first 12-team College Football Playoff will be set. A handful of conference championship games remain to be played, with seeding and perhaps the final spots in the field still up for grabs.

There are certainly going to be teams that feel snubbed after the CFP selection committee releases its top 25 rankings, with the outcome of the ACC championship game between SMU and Clemson of particular interest given how it could affect the potential bracket. Can the ACC get two teams in or does the SEC deserve four spots? How will the Big 12 champion (Arizona State or Iowa State) and Notre Dame be handled? Where will the Big Ten teams land after Oregon and Penn State meet in the Big Ten championship game?

The answers are unknown at the moment, but the topics are driving the national conversation ahead of Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show. All that buildup and campaigning are fueling projections of what the CFP selection committee might do once all of the results are in. Here's a look at some national predictions ahead of Saturday's conference championship games:

MORE PREDICTIONS: Expert picks for every conference championship game

College Football Playoff bracket predictions

Rankings – Top 12 teams

Oregon Texas SMU Arizona State Notre Dame Penn State Georgia Ohio State Indiana Tennessee Boise State Alabama

Bracket – first round games

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Alabama

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Boise State

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Tennessee

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana

Rankings – Top 12 teams

Oregon Texas Boise State Arizona State Penn State Notre Dame Ohio State Georgia Tennessee Indiana SMU Clemson

Bracket – first round games

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Clemson

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 SMU

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee

Rankings – Top 12 teams

Oregon Texas SMU Boise State Penn State Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Indiana Alabama Arizona State

Bracket – first round games

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Arizona State

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Alabama

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee

When is College Football Playoff bracket revealed?

The bracket for the first 12-team College Football Playoff will be released on Sunday, Dec. 8, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of conference championship games on Saturday night.

How to watch College Football Playoff selection show

The College Football Playoff Selection Show will air on ESPN, with the broadcast starting at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 8. Fans can also stream the selection show on Fubo.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Time: 12-4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch CFP Selection Show with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who will make CFP: College Football playoff bracket expert predictions