Who will make CFP? Expert predictions for College Football Playoff bracket
By Sunday afternoon, after months of anticipation and weeks of intensifying debate, the first 12-team College Football Playoff will be set. A handful of conference championship games remain to be played, with seeding and perhaps the final spots in the field still up for grabs.
There are certainly going to be teams that feel snubbed after the CFP selection committee releases its top 25 rankings, with the outcome of the ACC championship game between SMU and Clemson of particular interest given how it could affect the potential bracket. Can the ACC get two teams in or does the SEC deserve four spots? How will the Big 12 champion (Arizona State or Iowa State) and Notre Dame be handled? Where will the Big Ten teams land after Oregon and Penn State meet in the Big Ten championship game?
The answers are unknown at the moment, but the topics are driving the national conversation ahead of Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show. All that buildup and campaigning are fueling projections of what the CFP selection committee might do once all of the results are in. Here's a look at some national predictions ahead of Saturday's conference championship games:
College Football Playoff bracket predictions
USA TODAY
Rankings – Top 12 teams
Oregon
Texas
SMU
Arizona State
Notre Dame
Penn State
Georgia
Ohio State
Indiana
Tennessee
Boise State
Alabama
Bracket – first round games
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Alabama
No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Boise State
No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Tennessee
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana
The Athletic
Rankings – Top 12 teams
Oregon
Texas
Boise State
Arizona State
Penn State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Georgia
Tennessee
Indiana
SMU
Clemson
Bracket – first round games
No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Clemson
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 SMU
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Indiana
No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Bleacher Report
Rankings – Top 12 teams
Oregon
Texas
SMU
Boise State
Penn State
Notre Dame
Georgia
Ohio State
Tennessee
Indiana
Alabama
Arizona State
Bracket – first round games
No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Arizona State
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Alabama
No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee
When is College Football Playoff bracket revealed?
The bracket for the first 12-team College Football Playoff will be released on Sunday, Dec. 8, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of conference championship games on Saturday night.
How to watch College Football Playoff selection show
The College Football Playoff Selection Show will air on ESPN, with the broadcast starting at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 8. Fans can also stream the selection show on Fubo.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
Time: 12-4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Stream: Fubo
