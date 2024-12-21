CFP 1st round reactions: Notre Dame defense BURIES Indiana | College Football Power Hour

Notre Dame wins the first-ever game of the 12-team College Football Playoff in dominant fashion against Indiana. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the game and look ahead to the Fighting Irish’s next playoff matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After Indiana's struggles in this game the narrative that perhaps they were unworthy of the playoffs is circulating, but is that fair to the Hoosiers?

In the spirit of Power Hour, the trio names a “Power House” and a “Power Outage” from Notre Dame’s victory against Indiana. While Notre Dame's offense was electric, the power went out as an overly-confident Curt Cignetti failed to coach aggressively when it really counted.

(0:34) Indiana @ Notre Dame recap

(19:54) Power Hour Power House

(24:28) Power Hour Power Outage

Eli Raridon #9 and Jayden Thomas #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate a touchdown during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Playoff First Round game at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

