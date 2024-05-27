CFCN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #4

[narrator]: 200 kilometres down the 401... [narrator]: ...nightfall brings a blast of winter to toronto... ...and northeast of the city, up highway 23, a cube van has rolled right off the road. This is a very dangerous situation right now. [narrator]: a long day of chasing has finally paid off for sonny, if he can ever get started on this job. [sonny]: we gonna put a two winch, and then trying to drag it this way... ...but I don't want to do it without some traffic blocked. It's a bad spot, because it's a downhill, so nobody can see us, right? It's snow and icy, and, like, we don't want to get hit. End of the dotgo hom you know what I mean? [narrator]: the tragic loss of an operator on highway 12 is still very fresh.[sonny]: somebody died, so... I hope the police come here and then give me a traffic control here. [narrator]: it's a quick pull, but sonny doesn't want to risk it until traffic is blocked. I really think about my safety, because I got a baby coming. I have to make sure it's nothing gonna happen to me. [narrator]: with crashes all over the region, he'll have to wait for durham police, while drivers could give in to distraction. [sonny]: the cop gonna take so long. [sonny]: there's just a two lane, one lane to go, one lane to come, so it's very dangerous. If somebody looking, and like, swerve into the other lane, that's a disaster. I called rham regional police,buthey said they will attend, but they're all busy. [narrator]: so sonny makes a hard call. Waing, waiting, waiting. I'm not getting nobody, so I need to clear this accident as soon as possible. I'm gonna back up, pull it right away, and we're gonna geout of here. [grunting] f myind goes to the work, and half is going to be on the traffic. [narrator]: just as that traffic is getting even worse... -how are you doing? -need a hand? [dan]: it's pretty bad out here on the roads tonight. I shou be okay, but... Need it blocke yeah, yeah, the traffic, man. Want me to sit back here? Yeah, sit back there, anthen just slow the traffic down. Okay. By, but in his busy time, he stops and helps me, that's great stuff. [narrator]: classic towing one-ton op dan inwood takes over traffic control. Slow dow watch your back, sonny. [grunting] [dan]: I'm just trying to look out for sonny and watch his back. We got to look out for each other out here. It's very, very dangerous. Slow down, slow down. [sonny]: I am scared, very scared if somebody gonna hit me. [dan]: watch your back. Red hot summer four farmers one mission true love I'm super excited to find the love of my life. A new crop of daters plunge into rural life I'm not a farm girl yet, but I'm farm-curious. On the show with real life I feel really special. Real connections I'm all in. Real heartbreak who will find their happily ever after? I did fall in love. You're a person I can see a future with. I choose you. Farming for love on ctv Announcer: For over 100 yearsJamieson has been here for you,putting quality And we're here for 100 more. - From rinkboards... ...to surfboards. Scoring goals to scoring deals. - nuuuuuge! - Yay! - Penalties to pints. From breakaways to getaways. There's a shot! Ryan Nugent-Hopkins! - Childhood dreams to making dreams come true. - My wem, my way. A refocused healthcare system in Alberta means... Some of the people in this waiting room won't have to be here. This familcould have a praction c These patients could have more continuing care options.

[dan]: it's very, very dangerous. [narrator]: on an icy patch of highway 23... Slow down, slow down! [narrator]: ...sonny's competitor has come to his rescue. [sonny]: as soon as I rigged up, dan was blocking traffic, so we can get it done fast as we can. [narrator]: after the recent tragedy, dan needed to help. [dan]: that was one of my friends that was killed. He was a good guy. Once again, people not paying attention and slowing down. Just crazy. [narrator]: on a road this bad, okay. Are we good to go? Yeah, man, you're good here! [sonny]: really a good brotherhood in the tow truck industry. [dan]: it's not very easy to see out here. [sonny]: wherever you go, they see other tow truck drivers, they respect. They really respect, because they know how hard work they are doing. [dan]: thank you. [sonny]: it's going more into the ditch. Yeah. Do you want me to turn the wheel? Yeah, yeah. Yeah, I'll get it. Yeah, turn it all the way. Okay? Good. Gonna unhook, spin around? Okay. 're gonna spin around this thing, then hook it up and go. Watch your back, sonny. Yeah, yeah. [narrator]: as sonny makes his final adjustments... ...the towing brotherhood has come through. [sonny]: I'm blessed that night, because dan showed up from nowhere. There you go, bro. All good? Thank you so much. No problem, be safe. I'll see you around. Yeah, man. [dan]: ah, we all try to help each other out, for the most part. We gotta look out for each other out here. It's pretty deadly. [sonny]: I'm safe today because dan gave me a hand blocking the traffic. [narrator]: back on the westbound 401 in london... [mike]: oh, that doesn't look like fun. This thing's in the middle of the road. We need it out of there. [narrator]: it's been almost six hours since a load of whisky slammed down across the highway... [austin]: oh, he's revvin' 'er up, mike. Here he comes. [narrator]: ...and for the last two hours, the ross crew has been removing it by hand. Now the crew needs to make some final adjustments, and they'll be ready to upright. [thudding] we got 'er. [mike]: the roof's pushed out of it, hewe stand it up, it's going to be too tall to go down the road, so we're trying to flatten it out a bit. She's a couple feet higher than it's supposed to be. Okay, I think that's as good as it gets. [narrator]: ...and the roof isn't the only part of the trailer that's compromised. We're going to, uh, put a couple of these

logistic straps in here to try and keep this wall to come up with it when we pull the trailer over. It's split from the floor of the trailer. Just as a little bit of added insurance here. I worked alongside some guys that have been in the business for well over 50 years. They've got a lot of experience, and the tricks that they learned along the way got relayed down to me. Yeah, she's in there. We got 'er. [narrator]: tonight, austin will have to match his rotator skills with senior op mike... [mike]: I think that'll do. She's gonna sit there, anyway. [narrator]: ...their first big double rotator job together. [austin]: michael makes everything look easy. I mean, when you do that much recovery, you get used to it. We'll just hook on that chain there. [narrator]: mike, rigged to the tractor, and austin to the trailer, will pull down in one fluid motion to keep the trailer intact as it rolls onto its wheels. You gotta keep 'em in sync just to kind of make an even pull so we don't twist the trailer. Twisting it would be bad, because it could tear apart then. Le. [narrator]: success depends on a smooth roll upright. Don't get ahead of him, okay? Okay, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! we got enough room there, eh? [narrator]: on the westbound 401, the first shot at the upright... Okay, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! [narrator]: ...has the wreck sliding sideways. [austin]: I started to pull a little bit more, and mike was essentially trying to cah put 'er up. Austin was a little too far along. [narrator]: the trailer is so damaged, they can't risk another trial run. [david]: I don't know if it's gonna stay together. Okay, she's goin' up. Did it stay on? Yeah, yeahyeah, perfect. It's just fine. Crash and bang. It's what they do when they're empty. It's upright. They'll just have to, uh, hook onto it and pull it outta here. I'm gonna get a hold of the ministry of transport and let them know we'll have the highway open sooner than expected. Hook 'er up. She's all yours.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

