CFCN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 01:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

the new amazon warehouse opening calgary today is the largest in canada. Massive build is set to bring jobs and innovation to our city. Timm bruch has more. >> Situated in the e shepard industrial area. It's a massive facility. 2.8 million square feet to be exact. You might recognize the logo. Amazon's new as warehouses focused in on robotics. That means storage and retrieval of orders are done automatically. Don't worry, that hasn't completely cut out humans. >> In alberta, where all of the have grown from about 4,000 employees of which were with amazon in 2019 to about 6,000 people quarantine flight. >> Amazon reps say that 6,000 person workforce will soon become 7500 once this warehouse is full. We have had no issues so far in getting those world. >> Politicians in canada's fastest growing city have some work to do. >> I think the most important things that council has to keep its eye on right now is housing, public safety and public transit. >> Infrastructure supports and services will need to keep up with a booming workforce. They're getting needs. >> Schools are going to need health care and that's going to require all 3 orders of government working together. >> The online retail giant promises it's calgary employees will be compensated fairly and be given growth opportunities. Both the mayor and the premier say they're already looking forward to its. It also offers. >> Businesses can grow and thrive. >> Timm bruch, ctv news calgary. >> A popular hobby for many calgarians could be facing some issues as our city grows more and more people are burning. But without some changes to urban design, birdwatchers are worried about the past times future. And brooke explains. >> Andrew hearts hobby once extremely niche is now taking I just enjoy. >> Being out and about in the country and and the fresh air. >> The birding community is growing, aided by the pandemic in the activities. Extreme accessibility. What heart is doing will help keep the hobby going. That one there with the red we need to or a tween black that this is the nature. Alberta bird counts orders across the province, spent a week in may, tracking the population for a global database for species are in decline. What species are doing well, types of goods. Contrivance of a changing over time. >> That's because many species are being threatened by modern society for late at night. Have a variety of problems. >> You create for birds, light pollution can confuse and throw off internal migration clocks. Cities will be light domes from the birds perspective and they will be. >> Veering off. They're not for migration pathways into the city areas and modern infrastructure is also contributing to the problem. Volunteers with the urban species response team conduct regular surveys to find window strike problem areas. The goal is to gather as much data as we can and then use that to provide education and guidelines for buildings and retrofitting for homes and businesses as well. Enthusiast point out the problems facing migrating species are serious. >> But also seriously easy to remedy. They're hoping calgarians take note to help with the next wave of birders in our city. Timm bruch, ctv news, calgary. >> Just ahead on ctv news, the province and municipalities continue to bicker over bill 20. The premier says they listened and made some changes. But local leaders

alberta's premier says changes to bill 20 are expected to be widely accepted by municipalities years across alberta are saying the opposite, arguing the bill continues to threaten local democracy. Chelan skulski reports. >> We heard loud and clear for municipalities that they would like us to provide more clarity. >> When asked about bill 20 amendments this week, alberta's premier said she heard loud and clear from municipalities and is changing legislation. Cabinet can now remove councillors by ordering a vote if they are unwilling, unable or refusing to do their job or if cabinet considers it to be in the public. Interest bylaws can also be repealed by cab. And if they exceed the scope of council conflict with the municipal government act, provincial policy or are on constitutional. We have an early indication that the approach that we're taking is one that will be widely accepted by the by the municipality is the same disappointment after the gecko is, you know, we're not sure what the spirit and intent of 2 key pieces of bill 20. They want to start taking away. >> The ability of the local voter to decide who represents them, then they can just start appointing members of council. >> Leaders of municipal groups across alberta called the criteria of a arguing it gives cabinet too much authority over local governments. A concern echoed by calgary's mayor. I haven't met the municipality yet likes a spill. >> It is fast overreach. It is the type of power grab that this government, frankly, I was trying to prevent the federal government from taking with their sovereignty at political scientist jared wesley says anger specifically from rural alberta could cost the ucp. >> Politicians in alberta that go against the public will don't last very long. And I think that this premier's office may be forgotten. >> Wesley is also concerned the bills ban of vouching for people without id will prevent up to 50,000 albertans from voting in the next election. He says this allows the ucp to silence certain voters. >> Ends up being the government choosing its voters as opposed to the voters choosing its government. Most albertans. I think I would have a problem with that if they knew it was in the bill. >> The bill is expected to pass next week. Chelan skulski, ctv news, edmonton. >> Protests against the ucp government are planned in calgary, edmonton and 6 other alberta communities over the weekend. Calgary's enough is enough ucp protesters at city hall tomorrow at 2:00pm. >> The government up reported to be in that area and small government. It certainly trying to centralize everything into one bank, central dictatorship. >> And that's a worry. >> Chief ucp government with shane getson says in a statement that the government supports albertans right to protest. And he says recent polls show. >> Albertans largely support the government's policies. The calgary catholic school board says it's stretched as it's re its resources as far as it can, and it still has to dip into reserve savings. The board has approved a budget with a 21.5 million dollar deficit, which it is covering from savings. The board says provincial funding fall substantially short of meeting the needs of students, especially with enrolment, is growing. I thousands each year. The district is budgeting about 689 million dollars in revenue and 710 million in expenses. We are stretching those dollars as best we can. >> And I think that the fact that we're down to 1.5% of savings certainly says that we're spending all of the money that we're receiving on students. >> Calgary's public school board recently polled 2.6 million dollars from its reserves to cover its budget. Also blaming provincial underfunding. Daniel's up next to the sky watch forecast.

As we head into the weekend, we're still going to see some of those showers popping up some rain, but also some sunshine and warmer >> Well, today was a little bit warmer than yesterday. Yesterday's high was 11 today. 13, as you can see right here. So we were similar with regards to temperature to victoria and vancouver. And when you check out out east. Well, yeah, some communities in those 20's, mid 20's. In fact, toronto fredericton halifax. Now fast forward to tomorrow and we'll get even a couple degrees warmer for tomorrow. In fact, for the weekend in calgary, 15 degrees. And then when you look out east that stretch, really. Toronto, ottawa, montreal, quebec city, fredericton, halifax into the 20's. Now for us here in calgary, we're going to have to wait till monday to get into those 20 sunny and 20 by that, we've certainly had some activity out there today. We had thunderstorms, we had some of them in calgary as well. Some pop-up showers, some non severe thunderstorms as and and just to show you a picture, this what it looked like awesome picture from ritchie had a but sent this in from bridlewood looking towards the city. And you can see, yes, we certainly had some thunderstorm activity and some showers today. The grass looks green now, so that's been helping. Alright, when we look at the futurecast, what we can expect for tomorrow, specifically, there will be sunny breaks out there, but there will also be cloudy periods. We should see a little more sunshine tomorrow compared to say, which is why we should get a couple degrees warmer by the afternoon hours. But then again as we get closer to the supper hours beef after 4:00pm, we get into the chance of those pop-up showers and thunderstorms and that will

