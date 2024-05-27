CFCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 05:55 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

I'm the real deal You imaginary Hola amigos. Bienvenidos a mi oficina. Welcome to my office. I love this corner because I can see all of the trophies that I got. I came to America when mycuchi cuchi was only acichi cichi. So I want to say to every body that as an immigrant, I'm so honored to be in this country and have this beautiful flag in my office. But I don't like my office. I'm getting the heck out of here because every time I come here, I have to sign checks. And I hate it. Here's what I'm all about Let me show you now Let me show you now I want to introduce you right nowla cueva, the cave, my favorite room in the whole house. This is who I am. I did not drink those wines. It's exactly like we used to have in grandparent's home. Ole! I can feel right now the music. I can feel the laughs. I can feel all of the happiness from my ancestors. [singing in Spanish] Que. Somebody called my name. This ismijo.That's my son, Shel Joseph. -And he's very good.-I'm very good. He speak, two-three languages. Four. [speaking Spanish] A real [speaking Spanish]. But anyway, this hood probably is hundred, hundred year. If you eat good, you look good. If you look good, you do good. And then you perfect for cuchi, cuchi. Hola amigos, this is the upstairs. You know, downstairs, upstairs. But I want to show you my wedding day picture. I was so grateful to God that I was about to marry the most beautiful man in the world. But he pass away. And I will always love him, so when you find your loved one, hold them close to your heart. Hold them. Turn it up Watch out now here I come So turn it up Turn it up Yeah, turn it up -Marco. -Hey. This is my nephew, Marco. All of these costumes that you see is done by my sister, or by him. It is kind of crazy that everything you've been on, on stage, my mom actually hand tailored. So all of this, all of that. Just spectacular, the energy that produced this ruffle. All little bit moves with you and that's why I look like Speedy Gonzales on the stage. [Narrator]Coming up. We hit the gym with the vivacious Charo. Por favor. Lift my abs up off the floor. It's the best exercise. Whoo. Did you know you waste200 hoursa year hand washing dishes? Switch to your dishwasherand Cascade Platinum Plus. All you have to do isScrape Load, and you're done! Cascade. No prewash, no rewash,or your money back Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink from McDonald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. [ ] By reliably delivering more the Hyundai KONA SUV has earned, “Best Residual Value,” from JD Power four years in a row. [ ] From its advanced technology to its durability we took the best-selling subcompact SUV in Canada and made it more WAH. [Hyundai sting] [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Clapping] [Silence] This is her why. What's yours? Discover the science behind managing weight at truthaboutweight.ca. No, no Hola amigos. I'm ready to go to the gym. Bigger than rip These people took a lot 'Cause I did what I did Are you ready to burn calories? Let me tell you what I do. Mirror, mirror on the wall. Make my maracas 44. And then I do this. Por favor, por favor, lift my abs up off the floor. Are you ready? Exercise, exercise. Cut the gluten and the fries. Ain't tryin' to cut you at the spot, no, no How are you feeling? [Man]You came at the right time. Filming MTV Cribs. Follow me.

Cuchi, cuchi, cuchi. If I was a kid I would live in Madrid and act like I could speak Spanish It's me. This time I change because this outfit is from Spain. And I feel ready flamenco to introduce you where we spend most of the time. This is an antique from my great, great, great, great grandparents. It's calledel perro. This is the way we drink the wine. I hope I remember, okay? Salut. I do it to the beat of my own drum I be fixin up the beat Hola. This is the backyard. This is the pool, which I never use it. Shame on me, but I am so busy that I never have time to take a shower or do-- No, no, no. I take a shower, but not into the pool. But it's a hell of a good pool. Here it is. We build our own stage. Ole! Ole! [singing in Spanish] HolaMTV. I had the time of my life. Just for a day, we was family. I hope you like it. Mi casa su casa. Thank you so much. Flamenco for everybody. Ole, ole, ole. Until we see again. [singing in Spanish] (Lively mellow music) ( ) ( ) time, onCribs. Good Morning America NFL legend Michael Strahan gives us a tour of his epic New Jersey man cave. If you like tequila, if you like whiskey, you like bourbon, you like vodka, we got it all for ya. [Announcer]And then we get a sneak peek into TV personality Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton's cozy Beverly Hills crib. I love the idea of putting a huge mirror in the bathroom. I enjoy seeing myself naked. As--as do I. I enjoy seeing herself naked. That's what I was trying to say. [laughs]

denis. >> Anne-Marie: it's monday, may 27th. >> Massacre in rafah. Search and rescue efforts underway as israel attacks on an area with displaced palestinian prisoners. >> The roadblocks will come down. >> Heading home. An evacuation order will be lifted today for fort nelson B.C. but danger from an out of control wildfire is not over. >>> Path of destruction. Severe weather in the southern and central U.S. has killed at least 18 people and left hundreds of thousands without power. >>> We have no goal. >> Anne-Marie: it is hard to think of more agonizing way to lose. But minnesota will have to find a way to regroup as the pwhl final goes the distance. Stay with us, canada, "your morning" starts right [upbeat theme music] >> Anne-Marie: good morning, canada. Welcome to "your morning." I'm anne-marie mediwake. Yay, I am back. >> Lindsey: welcome back, anne-marie mediwake. >> Anne-Marie: it was two weeks. It was a long time. >> Kelsey: how was québec. >> Anne-Marie: so beautiful. We went just outside of québec city. We I have never seen a part of canada that looks like this. If you imagined an oil painting of the country side of europe ask that's what it looks like. It's beautiful. I will show you more pictures in the weeks to come. We went to a cheese maker, a chocolate maker, a wine maker. >> Anne-Marie: I saw a friend in montréal. It was a good week. Lindsey lots of news to get to. Search and rescue efforts happening I rafah after idf attacks on a refugee camp sunday night. The palestine red crescent and officials in gaza say 35 people have been killed. The idf says they targeted and killed two senior hamas figures in what they are calling a "precise airstrike". The idf says it will review the killings of civilians. The strike comes two days after the international court of justice ordered israel to halt its military operations in rafah where hundreds of palestinians have been sheltering. Hamas says the attack was in response to "the massacre of civilians". >> Pro palestinian protesters at the university of toronto are being told to clear out by 8 o'clock this morning or risk potential fines and arrest. >> Our lawyers tell us it is highly unlikely that the injunction will go through ask they are preparing a strong case to move forward >> The protesters gave university their counteroffer yesterday, but the two sides were not able to reach an agreement. The school says it will take all necessary legal steps including taking an order from the ontario superior court of justice to dismantle the camp. As the deadline approaches, protesters say they are getting their legal defence ready against a possible injunction. >> New brunswick premier blaine higgs has banned a sexual organization for making presentations at any province. This group led a series of discussions at four new brunswick high schools. Higgs calls a number of questions being touched on as "inappropriate". Premier higgs wrote this on social media: [Reading from Text on Screen] >> Lindsey: more than two weeks after they were forced out by wildfire, people from fort nelson, b.c., can finally go home today. >> They is make the decision to come back at 8 o'clock. The roadblocks will come down. >> Lindsey: the evacuation order will be lifted at 8 a.m. Local time, which will allow 4700 people to go back home. >> People heading home are being told to gas up first and bring a few days worth of food and

Transcripts