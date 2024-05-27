CFCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

>>> Extreme weather patterns and record-breaking ocean temperatures have experts pointing to a potentially lethal hurricane season. Here's ctv's paul hollingsworth on the ominous outlook. >> Reporter: hurricane forecasters predict an above-average active hurricane season starting in june. >> We're trancesitioning from an el nino, which tends to lower the number of storms in the atlantic, into an el nina which tends to cause more storms in the atlantic. >> Reporter: there are already record temperatures for the atlantic ocean. Hurricanes draw energy from warm ocean water. >> It's really lining up to be an active season in the atlantic. >> Reporter: the 2024 hurricane forecast predicts 17 to 25 named storms, up from an average of 14. 8 to 13 hurricanes in the forecast is a jump from the average of seven. The forecast also calls for four to seven major hurricanes. The previous average is only three. Hurricanes making landfall are difficult to predict, even during an active season. But it's also worth noting 2022 was not an active season. It was an average hurricane season, but that was the year fiona made landfall here in the maritimes. Hurricane fiona caused more than $800 million in damage, leaving physical and emotional scars. >> People are very concerned. >> Reporter: emergency management crews are already busy prepping for the probability of future major storms. >> More generators, more flood response. We work closely with nova scotia power and our public works department. >> Reporter: previous hurricanes brought down trees and power lines, causing massive outages. >> You're just looking for trouble, so we know we're going to have a hurricane. We know we're going to have 100 kilometers an hour winds. >> Reporter: the canadian hurricane centre is urging people to be prepared. >> We're going to have storm surge, we're going to have heavy rains, strong winds. >> Reporter: if the hurricane forecast is correct, people living along the atlantic coast should brace for nasty and dangerous weather between june and november. Paul hollingsworth, ctv news, halifax. >> Heather: with just a few weeks left before mps break for summer, the liberal government is poised to put some high priority legislation on the fast-track. That includes the long-awaited framework for a national pharmacare plan. As ctv's annie bergeron-oliver reports, there's still concern the list of medications to be covered is too limited. >> Reporter: talks are intensifying on parliament where the liberals are trying to quickly pass new pharmacare legislation that could make many diabetes drugs and contraceptives free by year's end. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: right now, only a fraction of canadian women are eligible for prescription birth control at low or no cost through a public drug plan. >> Reporter: the liberals launched the first phase of their pharmacare plan in february. So far, no deals have been made with the provinces and territories. And quebec and alberta want to opt out. >> We're hoping it's not a photo-op. We're hoping it doesn't become just a hollow promise. But that's why we were concerned. Is it going to fall to the same kinds of issues that our drug strategy has. >> Reporter: while many health care advocacy groups are on side saying a universal pharmacare will improve the health of canadians, some who testified at committee this week said the list of medications set to be covered is too limited. >> For many under and uninsured individuals living with diabetes in canada, most of the commonly prescribed medications would not be covered by the proposed plan. >> Reporter: another concern brought up to mps, that the universal single payer model could disrupt existing private drug coverage. >> We fear that this could crowd out private payers, which currently cover the majority of canadians including one in three seniors. >> Reporter: the government's pharmacare legislation has the ndp support, so it will pass. The question now is when. Annie bergeron-oliver, ctv news, ottawa. >> Heather: coming up, canada on high alert. >> We're monitoring the situation very closely. >> Heather: the increasing calls for expanded surveillance on bird flu tied to cows. Plus a lost wallet turned accidental time capsule. [Song playing - Here Comes theHotstepper by Ini Kamoze] [people shaking the ice in their cups] [people shaking the ice in their cups] [people shaking the ice in their cups] (Opening Mnemonic) (music throughout) ( )

>> Heather: doctors concerned over the potential spread of avian flu in canada are urging the federal government to expand surveillance. The virus has circulated widely among cattle in the united states. As ctv's kathy le explains, testing has started. And staying ahead of the spread is critical. >> Reporter: the cdc confirms a michigan farm worker is the second person to get infected with the h5n1 virus tied to dairy cows. That person has recovered from mild symptoms and had pink eye, similar to the dairy farmer from texas who contracted the virus in april. >> That is a current working hypothesis that people in dairy farms may be exposed directly to milk rather than exposed to aerosols in the air. >> Reporter: currently there are no cases of the virus in humans and cattle in canada. >> We're monitoring the situation very closely. Not just in the human population but obviously in the bovine and broader population. >> Reporter: the canadian food inspection agency has confirmed that milk and milk products sold on store shelves are safe because they've been pasteurized. But the supply is being tested as part of the country's effort to expand surveillance of the avian flu. And there is voluntary testing of asymptomatic cows. >> We need to expand, in my opinion, to conducting surveillance of looking for antibodies that might suggest a past exposure. >> Reporter: experts say the government should also test wastewater for h5n1. Some canadian researchers are conducting those tests themselves. >> We would not be able to say if they came from humans or cattle or any other source. But what it does tell us is it's in the environment, so it can then allow us to begin to take precautions to stop its spread. >> Reporter: while the risk of avian influenza infection to people in canada remains low... >> The concern, of course, is that if this virus has some additional mutations that make it more readily transmissible between mammals, it would be problematic. >> Reporter: the world health organization says bird flu has killed about half of the nearly 900 people it has infected worldwide over the last two decades. >> Heather: still ahead, changes the way we use sound. How different types of noise can help treat common cond .

>> Heather: the science behind sound is evolving. White noise has long been the go-to for drowning out distractions, and now there is a lesser-known colour cousin proven to be easier on your ears and perhaps better for your brain. Ctv's allison bamford explains. >> Reporter: a common sleep tactic. Thousands using the soothing sounds of static, or white noise, to drown out everything else. >> Most of these applications and programs and devices use continuous sounds. Which are helpful to mask external noises and allow people to sleep better by not being disturbed by other sounds around them. >> Reporter: there's actually a rainbow of sounds that can impact sleep and concentration. Green noise, brown noise, and the latest colour to make waves, pink. >> Sound is made up of waves, much like light. On lower wavelengths, we have more red frequency. Higher wavelengths, we have more bluish and violet frequencies. >> Reporter: the science is new, but research suggests different colours can treat different symptoms. White noise has been used to alleviate a ringing in your ears. And a study out of portland shows both white and pink noise could benefit people with adhd. >> These are slow waves. >> Reporter: a this university campus, more research is underway, specifically looking at the perks of pink. Pink noise frequencies mirror a person's brain waves when they are in a certain type of deep sleep. And if you hear the sound at the right time, you could see a boost in relaxation and even memory. >> We give short pulses of pink noise at specific times during the slow waves. >> Reporter: one of a few small studies that could eventually change the way we use sound in a big way. Allison bamford, ctv news, regina. >> Heather: after the break, a nostalgic discovery. >> Super old. Before me. Come on, what are the chances. >> Heather: a wallet once thought to be lost to the waves of time.

